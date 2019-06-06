Andreas Christensen Says it Is 'Very Wise to Stay' at Chelsea Amid Rumours of Summer Exit

Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen has confirmed his desire to remain at Stamford Bridge, despite speculation over a move away from west London.

The Danish international made just eight Premier League appearances for the Blues following the arrival of new head coach Maurizio Sarri, with Antonio Rudiger and David Luiz forging a sturdy partnership in the heart of the Italian's backline. However, he was called upon heavily in the club's Europa League campaign, featuring in every single match as his side powered their way to victory.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Having stated in October that he would hand in a transfer request at Chelsea if Sarri failed to give him more game time, Christensen now appears set on staying with the team. Though he was rarely selected for league fixtures, the centre-back went on to play a total of 29 matches in all competitions after issuing the aforementioned warning to his manager.

Speaking with the Evening Standard about his plans for the upcoming season, the academy graduate revealed: "I’m not wondering about my future now and I haven’t done that for some time.





"I’m happy to be in London and, with the way the season has evolved, there’s no reason to think about it any more. I’m only 23, so it’s probably very wise to stay. It’s nice that there is peace and quiet and I can concentrate on playing football.





"I have always been happy but there have been times when I wanted to play more," he continued. "If I can play as much in the future as I have done in the spring, then that’s fine.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

"The end of the season has really been as good as it could. I got a lot of playing time and we ended up winning a trophy, so it couldn’t be better," Christensen finished.

He will face extra competition in defence next year as Kurt Zouma - who spent last term on loan at Everton - returns to the squad.