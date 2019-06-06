Barcelona Looking to Strengthen in Three Key Positions as Griezmann Deal Moves Closer

Barcelona are looking to bring in two new defenders and another forward, after they secure the signature of long-term target Antoine Griezmann.
The Atletico Madrid forward announced he would be leaving the Wanda Metroplitano Stadium this summer, ending a five-year stay in the Spanish capital. He is expected to join Barça this transfer window, fronting a host of expensive new arrivals to help the side bounce back from their Champions League collapse at Anfield last season.
Several players in La Liga champions' squad are being pushed towards the exit door, with goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen and full-back Nelson Semedo considered surplus to requirements. La Blaugrana are also open to selling attacking duo Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele, though their astronomical price-tags could prove troublesome in agreeing on a fee.
Mundo Deportivo (MD) report that Luis Enrique wants to bring in a left-back who would put pressure on current incumbent Jordi Alba, as well as providing cover for the 30-year-old when a rest is required.
The club hierarchy have also identified centre-back as a position in which they wish to strengthen, Barça now lining up Ajax captain Matthijs de Ligt to join the quartet of Gerard Pique, Samuel Umtiti, Clement Lenglet and Jean-Clair Todibo.
Enrique's men announced the €86m purchase of his Amsterdam teammate Frenkie de Jong earlier in the campaign, whilst Griezmann's proposed transfer continues to progress.
The Champions League semi-finalists are searching for a pair of forwards to reinvigorate their front-line and expect the Frenchman's signing to be confirmed by July.
He will, if MD are to be believed, be joined in Catalonia by a 'pure number nine', who can act as competition for Luis Suarez, as the team rebuild following the spectacular 4-3 aggregate loss to the Reds in their last four clash of Europe's top competition.