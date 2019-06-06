Bayern Munich 'Still an Option' for Callum Hudson-Odoi as Chelsea Look to Tie Winger Down Long-Term

By 90Min
June 06, 2019

Callum Hudson-Odoi remains a target for Bayern Munich this summer, with various reports emerging from Gernany that the winger is still keeping his options open this transfer window.

Die Roten attempted to lure the 18-year-old to Bavaria in January, with the player going so far as to hand in a transfer request to push a move through, but the Blues held firm and refused to sanction the move.

With Eden Hazard's inevitable switch to Real Madrid on the horizon, it is thought Hudson-Odoi will play a more prominent role in the side, due also to the fact Chelsea are staring down the barrel of a potential two-window transfer ban. 

However, reports out of Germany now claim that forward is still not totally convinced of remaining at Stamford Bridge, despite the likelihood of further first-team opportunities.

Sport Bild reporter Christian Falk rubbish suggestions from Evening Standard writer Simon Johnson that negotiations between Hudson-Odoi and the club had reached a breakthrough, with the youngster expected to sign a five-year-deal in west London 'in the next few weeks'.

Citing the article, Falk refuted such suggestions, simply stating they were 'not true' and that a move to Bayern 'is still on option' for the breakthrough Chelsea starlet.

Falk's statements were echoed by Sky Sports Germany reporter Torben Hoffman, who also backed up the idea that Johnson's revelation had jumped the gun somewhat, and that a move to the Bundesliga champions was far from dead and buried. 

Hudson-Odoi is currently nursing an injury and therefore was unable to play any part in his side's 4-1 Europa League final win over Arsenal, a competition he had come familiar with this season after netting four times in nine outings for the Blues.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message