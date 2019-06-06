Chelsea's Christian Pulisic & Matt Miazga Named in the USMNT's Gold Cup Squad This Summer

Chelsea stars Christian Pulisic and Matt Miazga have been included in USMNT manager Gregg Berhalter's final 23-man squad as they look to retain the upcoming Concacaf Gold Cup.

Alongside Pulisc and Miazga, Derby County's Duane Holmes and Fulham defender Tim Ream have also been included.

Officially announced on Thursday, the USMNT's squad included 13 players who have never featured at a Gold Cup before - including Pulisic - while a dozen will be entering their first ever official tournament with the national team.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

"As always, there were some difficult decisions to be made for this roster and I’m extremely pleased with how the players have shown so far this year overall," manager Berhalter said upon the announcement, quoted by ussoccer.com.

"We’ve had a chance to look at the player pool for the last six months and we feel great about the group that will take on the task of trying to win the Gold Cup. This is only the start of the journey.





"Our ambition is to progress as a team throughout the tournament and put ourselves in a position to be playing July 7 in Chicago."





The USMNT, who have decided to leave out teenage striker Josh Sargent from the final squad, are in Group D alongside Trinidad and Tobago, Guyana and Panama.





Ahead of the competition which starts on June 16, Gerardo Martino's Mexico are the favourites to lift the trophy next month, with Berhalter's side sitting in second.

Boosted by Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey's international future being cleared up, Jamaica are the pre-tournament's fourth favourites.