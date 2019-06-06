FA Release Statement Condemning Violence as England Fans Clash With Authorities in Portugal

The FA have released a statement condemning the actions of a group of England supporters after violent clashes with police ahead of the Three Lions' Nations League semi-final clash against Netherlands.

Trouble occurred in the city for the second night in a row as riot police attempted to deal with a number of travelling England fans who were throwing bottles at supporters watching Portugal's 3-1 win over Switzerland at a designated fan park.

[1/2] Statement from The FA: “The FA strongly condemns the scenes witnessed in Porto overnight. Anyone responsible for these disturbances cannot be seen as true England supporters and are not welcome in football. — FA Spokesperson (@FAspokesperson) June 6, 2019

Trouble often accompanies England on their travels, but the latest incidents come as a significant blow to the FA after the release last week of the 'Don't be That Idiot' campaign - launched to help prevent fans from engaging in anti-social behaviour.

In response to the acts displayed by a section of the travelling fans, the FA have responded with a statement slamming the actions of those supporters.

“The FA strongly condemns the scenes witnessed in Porto overnight. Anyone responsible for these disturbances cannot be seen as true England supporters and are not welcome in football," the statement read.

“They are an embarrassment to the team and the thousands of well-behaved fans who follow England in the right way. We are liaising with the UK Football Policing Unit.”

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

The actions will overshadow the fine work of Gareth Southgate's men, who reached the inaugural Nations League semi finals after seeing off Croatia 2-1 at Wembley courtesy of Harry Kane's late goal.

Raheem Sterling is in with a chance of wearing the captain's armband for the match in Guimaraes, which is roughly 30 miles away from Porto - where they will face Netherlands for a place in the final against Portugal.