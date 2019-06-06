The Netherlands and England will play in the Nations League semifinals on Thursday, June 6, at Estadio Dom Afonso Henriques in Guimaraes, Portugal.

The winner of the game will play Portugal in the final on June 9, after Cristiano Ronaldo's hat trick led the host nation by Switzerland on Wednesday. The team that fails to advance to the final will face the Swiss in the third-place match Sunday in Guimaraes.

The Netherlands and England both required last-day comebacks in the group stage of the inaugural competition to reach the semifinals. The Netherlands battled back from two goals down late against Germany to salvage a draw that allowed the Dutch to top its group, while England scored twice late against Croatia to top its trio.

The match will feature a Champions League rematch of sorts, with Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane going head to head with Liverpool and Netherlands center back Virgil van Dijk.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2, Univision Deportes, UniMas

