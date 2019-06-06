Steven Gerrard and Jurgen Klopp Share Touching Embrace During Champions League Celebrations

If Liverpool's emotional rollercoaster of a season wasn't enough to send some fans over the edge, then the latest footage to emerge from their Champions League celebrations, which shows a powerful embrace between Jurgen Klopp and Steven Gerrard, surely will.

The Reds lifted the trophy for a sixth time after goals from Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi secured a 2-0 victory over Tottenham at Atletico Madrid’s Wanda Metropolitano stadium.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Club legend Gerrard – who captained and inspired the side to glory back in the 2005 Istanbul final - met with Klopp and Liverpool's players at the Eurostars Madrid Tower to join in on the party.





A video captured the moment as Klopp and Gerrard revelled in ousting Spurs through a powerful hug, which showcased the family feel-good factor radiating through Liverpool right now.

This is the final straw, this club is toying with my emotions. 😭 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/UPuIeKtg2x — 🔴 (@ChrisvLFC) June 5, 2019

Former Liverpool star Gary McAllister - Gerrard’s assistant at Rangers - also passed on his congratulations to the former Dortmund manger and the Champions League winning side.





