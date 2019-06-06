Steven Gerrard and Jurgen Klopp Share Touching Embrace During Champions League Celebrations

If Liverpool's emotional rollercoaster of a season wasn't enough to send some fans over the edge, then the latest footage to emerge from their Champions League celebrations, which shows a powerful embrace between Jurgen Klopp and Steven Gerrard, surely will.
The Reds lifted the trophy for a sixth time after goals from Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi secured a 2-0 victory over Tottenham at Atletico Madrid’s Wanda Metropolitano stadium.
Club legend Gerrard – who captained and inspired the side to glory back in the 2005 Istanbul final - met with Klopp and Liverpool's players at the Eurostars Madrid Tower to join in on the party.
A video captured the moment as Klopp and Gerrard revelled in ousting Spurs through a powerful hug, which showcased the family feel-good factor radiating through Liverpool right now.
This is the final straw, this club is toying with my emotions. 😭 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/UPuIeKtg2x— 🔴 (@ChrisvLFC) June 5, 2019
Former Liverpool star Gary McAllister - Gerrard’s assistant at Rangers - also passed on his congratulations to the former Dortmund manger and the Champions League winning side.
After winning his first trophy with Liverpool and breaking his major final hoodoo, the German will now be targeting Premier League success next season and dethroning Manchester City.