Transfer Rumours: Mbappe to Madrid, Moreno to Sevilla, Maguire to Man City & More

A lot of Ms in that title, and that's in keeping with today's theme: MONEY.



As everyone knows, football is all about the dollar bills these days, and once clubs have attained that dollar (by any means necessary, apparently), their next goal is to spend it as quickly and recklessly as possible.

So, here's a collection of rumours explaining where, why and for what this money will be spent on. Enjoy!

Kylian Mbappe's Dad Pushing for PSG Exit With Real Madrid Waiting in Wings

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Obviously, Kylian Mbappe's future was thrown up in the air by none other than the man himself when he dropped the 'another challenge would be nice' talk on an unsuspecting crowd at the Ligue 1 end of season awards ceremony.

But, according to AS, his father, Wilfried Mbappe, who was integral to the forward making the switch to Paris Saint-Germain in the first place, has fuelled his exit fires by having a meeting with 'someone very important in world football' (actual quote) in Zurich, in which he aired his son's concerns in an effort to potentially push through a move to Real Madrid.



Primarily, his issues boil down to the breakdown in relations with both Thomas Tuchel and Neymar. He is angry with the German because of his decision to not put the Frenchman on penalty duty, seen as costing him the European Golden Boot and thus the reward of €1.5m, while tensions with Neymar have risen out of a Franco-Brazilian divide in the dressing room, with both parties led by their glaringly expensive forwards.

Aston Villa Close in on Permanent Deals for Hause & El Ghazi

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

It's a familiar problem; tying up permanent deals for loan stars upon promotion to the Premier League. And, according to reports in the Express and Star and L'Equipe (as relayed by Sport Witness) respectively, Aston Villa are set to secure such deals for both Kortney Hause and Anwar El Ghazi in the coming days.

The £3m option for Wolves defender Hause has apparently already been triggered, while the Villans have 'raised the option' to sign playoff final hero El Ghazi for around £8m, a fee Lille are more than willing to consider, considering their desire to raise €120m in transfer fees by July.

Zappacosta Looking for Italy Return After Roma Bid

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Chelseadefender Davide Zappacosta is looking for a return to his native Italy following a difficult two-year spell in west London.

According to a report from Calciomercato, Zappacosta is dissatisfied with his largely ignored existence at Stamford Bridge, and wants to find himself again in pastures new, but preferably pastures in his homeland.

Step forward Roma, whose new sporting director Gianluca Petrachi has cited the full back as one of his key summer targets. And, while Chelsea are none too keen on letting players go with their transfer ban looming, the opportunity to promote players like Reece James could make the Italian an exception.

Valencia in for Manchester United 'Flop' Matteo Darmian

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

Valencia have entered talks with Manchester United over the possible transfer of definitive flop (at least in the eyes of the Daily Mail) Matteo Darmian.

The Spanish side are willing to depart with £8m of their hard-earned cash to sign the Italian defender, who has also been linked with Juventus, Napoli, Roma and Inter - a popular man, especially for someone who made just seven appearances across all competitions last season.

Brighton Lead the Chase for Genk's Mbwana Samatta

JOHAN EYCKENS/GettyImages

Brighton are leading the chase for Genk's part-time model, full-time goalscorer, Mbwana Samatta. The Tanzanian striker, seen here posing provocatively alongside his 2019 Ebony Shoe Award, given to the greatest African player of the season in the Belgian Pro League, is valued at £12m by the 2018/19 champions.



And, according to the Sun, it is the Seagulls who are likeliest to land the 26-year-old, with Aston Villa, Burnley, Leicester and Watford all jostling for position in their wake.

Jan Hurtado's Agent Includes Newcastle on List of Potential Destinations



CLAUDIO REYES/GettyImages

Jan Hurtado is a player you will be familiar with soon if you haven't heard of him already. The 19-year-old striker has broken through at Argentinian club side Gimnasia La Plata this term, after also impressing in Colombia's Under-20s team.

And, according to reports in Argentine outlet Diagonales, while the player himself has publicly derided the transfer rumours surrounding him this summer on Instagram, his agent has, naturally, sought to do the opposite, revealing that Newcastle are among the teenager's suitors, alongside Marseille, Milan and 'some German sides'.



The player is reported to have a $10m release clause.

Alberto Moreno Close to Sevilla Return

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

Alberto Moreno has, quite literally and a bit forcefully, 'opened the door' to a return to Spain, with former side Sevilla favourites to pick up the Liverpool man who will become a free agent when he is released by the Reds this summer.

As quoted by Marca, upon winning the Champions League, the Spaniard admitted: "Back to Spain would be special, I'd like to be close to family, friends, enjoy the good weather...I do not close any doors, I'm all ears."

And, with Guilherme Arana 'indisputably' set to leave Seville, a berth in the squad has opened up for the full back, making an emotional reunion very much on the cards.

Harry Maguire Set to Snub Man Utd for Man City(!)

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

Nothing says 'I'm about to snub the most successful club in England for the most recent champions' like a hands-in-pockets training snap.

So, it should be no surprise to hear that, according to the Daily Mail, Manchester United are afraid that Harry Maguire is set to snub them for crosstown rivals Manchester City, after once again making their interest in the defender known to Leicester.

And, after such a blatant exhibition of snubbery, it was duly no surprise to hear Maguire seeking to paper over the cracks, pleading: "When I am away with England I don't think about anything to do with club football. As soon as I wear the badge my only focus is on England. I am fully focused on the two games coming up."

The damage is done, Harry. C'mon.

