Yannick Carrasco Reveals Offer From European Club Is 'on the Table' Amid Arsenal Interest

By 90Min
June 06, 2019

Yannick Carrasco says he is seeking a return to European football, with Arsenal among a number of clubs keen of presenting the Belgian with an escape route from China.

The 25-year-old moved to Dalian Yifang of the Chinese Super League from Atletico Madrid in February 2018, along with teammate Nicolas Gaitan, the former joining for a fee in the region of €30m.


Arsenal attempted to bring the winger to north London during the January transfer window but failed secure a loan move as no funds were available to Unai Emery. 

Serie A giants Inter and Milan also harbour interest, claim Belgian publication Nieuws Blad, with the player himself going as far to say that one unknown club have made the first move in negotiations.

"There is now an offer on the table and the negotiations with my agent are progressing well," Carrasco said. "I have become a lot more mature and have learned a lot. Also on the field, where I had to take my responsibility and the team had to bear. But my wish now is to return."

The same report does state, however, that the club in question are believed to be featuring regularly in the Champions League, seemingly putting an end to Arsenal's hopes of a deal.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

With a host of changes expected to take place at the Emirates Stadium, despite the shoe-string budget, the club have also earmarked CSKA Moscow striker Fedor Chalov, according to Sky Sports. The Russian was the top scorer in the division with 15 goals in 30 appearances.

A price is not mentioned, but with three years left on his contract at CSKA he is likely to command a sufficient fee to fend off interest from the Gunners, as well as other interested parties Monaco and Sevilla.

