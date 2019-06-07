2019 Women's World Cup: Almost One Million Tickets Have Been Sold for Tournament

With the 2019 Women's World Cup set to kick off on Friday night when host nation France face South Korea in Paris, it has been revealed that close to one million tickets have so far been sold for the games that will take place over the coming four weeks.





The final, both semi finals, one of the quarter finals and a number of group games, including the opening game and all three featuring the United States, have sold out.

JEFF PACHOUD/GettyImages

The current tally of ticket sales is currently around the 950,000 mark and there is every chance that will continue to climb as the tournament gets going and the hype around builds even more.

By the time it concludes, there is every chance this year's World Cup, which has been the most talked about and hotly anticipated yet, could set a new overall attendance record by surpassing the previous high set when 1,353,506 attended games in Canada four years ago.

The United States go into this tournament as the holders, number one ranked team in the world and historically the most successful nation in competition history.

But there will be stiff competition from the likes of France, England and Germany, while even the likes of Australia, Canada, and Japan have been seriously talked about as contenders.

Ronald Martinez/GettyImages

"Back in 2015 I said that that would be the hardest World Cup to win because obviously the number of teams entering grew," USA coach Jill Ellis commented earlier this year.

"But now I would say that this will be the hardest World Cup to win because the number of quality teams, teams that are growing the game, the personalities of the players - our game is growing and growing. I think people feel that and I think it's going to be an amazingly competitive World Cup with a lot of memorable moments."

