2019 Women's World Cup: England vs Scotland Preview - How to Watch, Live Stream, Team News & More

England and Scotland will take a local rivalry international when they face each other in their opening game of the competition in Nice on Sunday.

The two previously met at Euro 2017, which was Scotland's first ever major international tournament, with England prevailing as 6-0 winners.

Two years on, this is Scotland's first ever Women's World Cup game and it promises to be a much closer and more competitive affair on the French Riviera this time around.

Here's all you need to know about the game.

How to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Sunday 9 June What Time Is Kick Off? 17.00 (BST) Where Is it Played? Allianz Riviera, Nice TV Channel/Live Stream? BBC One (UK)

Team News

England manager Phil Neville left Demi Stokes, Jade Moore (below) and Mary Earps out of last weekend's warm up game against New Zealand due to minor knocks, but none are considered doubts for this one after returning to training a few days ago.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

As third choice goalkeeper, Earps almost certainly won't feature anyway, but Stokes may also have to settle for a place on the bench behind premier left-back Alex Greenwood. Moore has a chance of starting in midfield depending on what shape Neville opts for.

Scotland boss Shelley Kerr has this week bemoaned the injuries that hampered Scotland at Euro 2017, with no such problems taking hold of her squad this time.

"We were under-strength in that tournament because so many of our top players were injured - that's not an excuse, that's just a fact," Kerr is quoted as saying by BBC Sport.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

"We have grown, matured and developed as a team. We have bridged the gap but that is on paper - it's up to us to make it happen on the pitch, where it matters."

Potential Lineups

England: Bardsley; Bronze, Houghton, Bright, Greenwood; Walsh, Moore, Scott; Parris, White, Duggan

Scotland: Alexander; Smith, Beattie, Corsie, Docherty; Evans, Weir, Love; Little, Cuthbert, Ross

Recent Form

England have had something of a mixed 2019 that could add a little bit of doubt to their tag as World Cup contenders, having lost two of their final four warm-up games, including a 1-0 defeat to New Zealand in their farewell game in Brighton just last weekend.

Luke Walker/GettyImages

Recent victories against Spain and Denmark were also somewhat laboured. However, England did rise to the challenge in the SheBelieves Cup three months ago to lift the trophy for the first time, finishing ahead of the United States in the mini-league in the process.

Scotland have prepared very well in the last three months and are unbeaten in their five most recent games after wins over Jamaica, Brazil, Denmark and Iceland, and a draw against Chile. Even a 1-0 defeat in March against a Canada side ranked fifth in the world was not a bad result.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Prediction

Scotland have a number of talented attacking players and will hope to cause an upset against an England team that hasn't been able to properly find its rhythm.

However, England do have plenty of attacking quality of their own and even not quite in top form should still have too much for the Scots to handle. Should is the key word, though.

England 3-1 Scotland