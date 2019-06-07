Atletico Madrid President Says There's Been 'No Contact' From Barcelona Over Griezmann

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has revealed that he still doesn't have 'the slightest idea' where Antoine Griezmann will be going this summer.

By 90Min
June 07, 2019

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has revealed that he still doesn't have 'the slightest idea' where Antoine Griezmann will be going this summer - after explaining that Barcelona are yet to make contact with the club. 

Griezmann revealed in the middle of May that he would be leaving Atletico this summer, with La Blaugrana expected to pick up where they left off from the previous summer, when such a move seemed a done deal before the Frenchman made his famous reversal with the infamous 'La Decision' video.

However, despite numerous rumors, there has yet to be any contact from the 2018/19 La Liga champions and, speaking to Spanish broadcaster Onda Cero, Cerezo revealed he was none the wiser as to where Griezmann would be come the start of next season.

As quoted by Goal, the president said: "Griezmann has been with us for five years and done a splendid job. We have a good relationship. Nice, trustworthy.

"I hope wherever he goes he will be treated the same as he has been with us."

But, after the cursory niceties, Cerezo got into the nitty-gritty, admitting: "I don't know where he's going, he didn't say. I don't have the slightest idea where he will go. I don't think anyone knows."

And, asked whether any representatives from the Catalan side have made contact, he replied:  "No one from Barca has contacted me."

This lack of knowledge seems to extend to the man himself for, when asked for an update on his future while on international duty with France, Griezmann declared: "I don't know, that's a good question. Everything in its time."

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message