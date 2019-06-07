Blaise Matuidi Gives Update on Juventus Future Amid Links With Move Away From Serie A Champions

June 07, 2019

Blaise Matuidi has spoken out regarding his Juventus future and cooled any doubts surrounding the possibility of a move away from the club.

After making the switch from Paris Saint-Germain in 2017, the 32-year-old has proven indispensable to his side's success, helping Juve to their eighth successive Serie A title in April despite falling short in both the Coppa Italia and the Champions League.

The World Cup winner, who on Tuesday was awarded with a Legion D'Honneur, enters the final year of his contract with La Vecchia Signora but has given no sign to suggest he is looking for pastures new.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday ahead of France's Euro 2020 qualifier against Turkey, he said as quoted by AS"I am really happy at Juve. We never know what can happen in football but in the meantime, I am happy - my family, too.


"Regarding my contract, I let my agent deal with it. So far, he has always done well. I do not know why it would suddenly change. I am not worried.

"I talk to [Raiola] and everything is going well. Regarding the rest he will talk when the time is right. He’s the one who can talk about [his suspension]. It doesn’t prevent us from talking together. We’ll find the best solution." 

Though many Premier League clubs would snap at the chance to recruit such an esteemed talent, they will be disappointed to learn of his contentment in Turin and how keen Juventus are to tie him down to a new deal.

Despite making 42 appearances in all competitions last season, Matuidi will face fresh challenges next year. The pre-contract arrival of Aaron Ramsey will add to an already crowded central midfield position, while rumours of a potential Paul Pogba return continue to circulate.

