Bruno Fernandes 'Set for Premier League Move' as Reports Link Portuguese Star to Man Utd & Spurs

Sporting midfielder Bruno Fernandes is set to make a move to a Premier League side according to reports in Portugal.

The 24-year-old has become one of the most sought-after players in Europe this season with several top clubs chasing his signature.

Fernandes is currently on international duty with Portugal in the Nations League finals but according to reports in his home country he could make his summer move to the Premier League very soon.

However, there are conflicting stories on which team he will be joining.

A Bola (as relayed by Sport Witness) have stated that Manchester United are the favourites to sign him as they are willing to pay €70m and a further €10m in bonuses whereas Tottenham Hotspur are only willing to pay €68m.





Fellow Portuguese publication Record (as relayed by Sport Witness) have said that talks with Tottenham have 'intensified' in recent hours and that the midfielder is now 'very close' to joining the north London side.

Fernandes has attracted the attention of these clubs with his brilliant goalscoring exploits from midfield this season, netting 31 goals in 50 games in all competitions.

The Portugal international spent the first four seasons of his professional career outside of his homeland, playing in Italy. He joined Sporting from Serie A side Sampdoria in 2017 and had an excellent first season, scoring 16 goals and helping his side win the Taça da Liga.





He won the Primeira Liga Player of the Year award and was also named in the Europa League Squad of the Season.

His high-quality displays for his club earned him an international call-up and in November 2017 he made his Portugal debut, coming on as a substitute in a friendly against Saudi Arabia.





Fernandes was named in Portugal's squad for the 2018 World Cup and made two appearances as his side reached the quarter-finals.





He has been a regular in their squad ever since and started in Portugal's 3-1 win over Switzerland in their Nations League semi-final.





Portugal will play the Netherlands in the Nations League final at 7:45 pm on Sunday.