Bruno Fernandes 'Set for Premier League Move' as Reports Link Portuguese Star to Man Utd & Spurs

By 90Min
June 07, 2019

Sporting midfielder Bruno Fernandes is set to make a move to a Premier League side according to reports in Portugal.

The 24-year-old has become one of the most sought-after players in Europe this season with several top clubs chasing his signature.

PAU BARRENA/GettyImages

Fernandes is currently on international duty with Portugal in the Nations League finals but according to reports in his home country he could make his summer move to the Premier League very soon.

However, there are conflicting stories on which team he will be joining.

A Bola (as relayed by Sport Witness) have stated that Manchester United are the favourites to sign him as they are willing to pay €70m and a further €10m in bonuses whereas Tottenham Hotspur are only willing to pay €68m.


Fellow Portuguese publication Record (as relayed by Sport Witness) have said that talks with Tottenham have 'intensified' in recent hours and that the midfielder is now 'very close' to joining the north London side.

MIGUEL RIOPA/GettyImages

Fernandes has attracted the attention of these clubs with his brilliant goalscoring exploits from midfield this season, netting 31 goals in 50 games in all competitions.

The Portugal international spent the first four seasons of his professional career outside of his homeland, playing in Italy. He joined Sporting from Serie A side Sampdoria in 2017 and had an excellent first season, scoring 16 goals and helping his side win the Taça da Liga.


He won the Primeira Liga Player of the Year award and was also named in the Europa League Squad of the Season.

His high-quality displays for his club earned him an international call-up and in November 2017 he made his Portugal debut, coming on as a substitute in a friendly against Saudi Arabia.


Fernandes was named in Portugal's squad for the 2018 World Cup and made two appearances as his side reached the quarter-finals.


He has been a regular in their squad ever since and started in Portugal's 3-1 win over Switzerland in their Nations League semi-final.


Portugal will play the Netherlands in the Nations League final at 7:45 pm on Sunday.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message