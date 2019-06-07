Ferland Mendy to Undergo Further Medical Tests Before Real Madrid Switch Is Completed

Real Madrid's move for Lyon left-back Ferland Mendy has reportedly been held up because the club want to conduct further medical testing - though a deal should still be completed in the foreseeable future.

Reports surrounding Real's interest in the French defender have been rife for weeks, with Zinedine Zidane keen to make him one of the first signings of his summer rebuild in a deal worth €50m.

Real were believed to keen to complete the move on Wednesday, but as per Marca, a 'slight difference' with Lyon put the deal in doubt - leading to Los Blancos offering Lyon the chance to end negotiations.





The Ligue 1 side then insisted a deal could be done, but the hold-up delayed Mendy's medical, which he has since passed.

Real, however, are keen for the player to undergo further testing on a hip issue which kept the 23-year-old out for a stretch throughout March and April.





Further testing is yet to commence, and the report adds that the situation is complicated further by the player's presence with the French national team. Two doctors from Madrid are thought to have visited to conduct testing, although it is unclear when that will happen.

It is nonetheless expected that, with a fee agreed and contract terms hammered out, the deal will be completed, unless the results of his medical throw up any unexpected complications.

This is despite Lyon previously denying an agreement was in place, which was generally perceived as a smokescreen designed to save face.