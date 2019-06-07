Fulham youngster Ryan Sessegnon has told the club that he wants to join Tottenham Hotspur after informing them that he won't be signing a new contract.

The 19-year-old has been linked with several other top clubs and is expected to leave Fulham this summer following their relegation from the Premier League.

Sessegnon has previously been linked with Manchester United and PSG, but has now decided that he wants Tottenham to be his next destination.

According to a report by The Guardian, he wants to join Spurs because he believes he will thrive under the management of Mauricio Pochettino, who has a proven record of developing and improving young English players.

Pochettino would like a deal to be completed by the team his side reconvene for pre-season training on 8 July.

The Cottagers have put a £45m valuation on the 19-year-old but Tottenham believe that a fee of £25m will be sufficient to bring Sessegnon to north London as Fulham risk losing him for a minimal fee if they don't sell him in this transfer window.

Sessegnon has had a meteoric rise, making his professional debut for the Fulham at just 16 years of age.

He quickly began attracting the attention of some of the biggest clubs in Europe with his outstanding performances.

The England Under-21 international became the youngest ever player to score in the Championship when he netted against Cardiff City in August 2016.

He was named in the PFA Championship Team of the Year in his first two seasons and helped Fulham gain promotion to the Premier League in 2018, providing the assist for the winning goal against Aston Villa in the Championship play-off final.

Fulham struggled this season and their relegation was confirmed after a 4-1 away defeat to Watford in April.

Sessegnon will be part of the England-Under 21 side that will play in the Under-21 European Championship in Italy and San Marino later this month.