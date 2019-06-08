Chelsea Starlet Reece James Sufferers 'Heavily Sprained Ankle' on England Under-20 Duty

Chelsea defender Reece James has suffered a heavily sprained ankle while away on international duty with England's Under-20 side.

The teenager started from the outset for Paul Simpson's side against Chile's Under-23 team on Friday, alongside the likes of Arsenal midfielder Joe Willock and Burnley's breakout star Dwight McNeil.

England's young lions lost the game after a late own goal from Marc Guehi, but all the focus at full-time surrounded James' well being after he was stretchered off earlier in the match with what was at the time a suspected broken ankle.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

As reported by Standard Sport, the 19-year-old needed oxygen on the pitch following his collision with Nicolás Guerra, before being taken off just before half-time.

England did take the lead in their match with Chile on Friday thanks to a close-range finish on the stroke of half-time.

Simpson's side held onto their lead until the 87th minute of the match when substitute Ignacio Jara found the back of the net, while Guehi's own goal a few minutes later gave Bernardo Redín's team the win.

Having spent last season on loan with Wigan Athletic, where he was voted in the Championship's Team of the Season, many expected that James would be promoted to Chelsea's first-team next season.

And although no official word has been made over James' condition from the club, but Goal's Carlo Garganese claims the defender suffered a heavily sprained ankle, as opposed to the suspected broken ankle.

Can confirm Chelsea star Reece James did NOT suffer a broken ankle playing for England at Toulon last night. Was a heavy sprain. Full story coming on Goal soon #CFC — Carlo Garganese (@carlogarganese) June 8, 2019

The 19-year-old would have been among a large group of players returning from loan, including other stars from last year's Championship season like Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori at Derby County.