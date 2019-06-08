Hull City Confirm Departure of Manager Nigel Adkins After Opting Against Contract Renewal

Championship side Hull City have confirmed that manager Nigel Adkins will leave the club, opting against offering him a new contract.

The 54-year-old was brought in at the KCOM Stadium in December 2017, going on to take charge of 78 games with the East Yorkshire side.

Hull City can confirm Head Coach Nigel Adkins will depart the Club.



Club Statement to follow...#hcafc | #theTigers pic.twitter.com/sAgcD3y8Bd — Hull City (@HullCity) June 8, 2019

But Hull City confirmed on Saturday that they will not be extending Adkins contract this summer, leaving the former Reading and Southampton manager as a free agent ahead of the 2019/20 campaign.

"I’d like to thank all the staff and players, and in particular Andy Crosby, my assistant, for the hard work, camaraderie, togetherness and support they have shown me and wish them all good luck with their future careers," Adkins said upon the announcement, quoted by the club's official website.

"The unity the supporters have shown with the staff and players has also been very special. The fantastic relationship I have had with the fans makes leaving extremely difficult.

"I will take with me very special memories from the past 18 months."





In his first few months in charge, Adkins was able to retain Hull City's status as a Championship club, going on to help them to a 13th-place finish during his first full season in charge.