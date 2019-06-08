Joe Gomez Says Booing of Virgil van Dijk During Nations League Game 'Didn't Benefit' England

June 08, 2019

Joe Gomez has responded to the jeering that Liverpool teammate Virgil van Dijk received during their Nations League game clash and said that it didn't benefit England during the game. 

The Dutch defender was the centre of attention to a large portion of England fans during the match and was subject to booing throughout, a reaction that club mate Gomez, could not understand. 

From the offset, every touch the Ballon d'Or candidate made was met with a negative atmosphere from the travelling Three Lions faithful and despite spending the evening watching on from the sidelines, the young Reds defender couldn't understand it. 

Speaking ahead of the third place play-off with Switzerland (as quoted by the Liverpool Echo) he said: "I don't know where it was coming from, I hadn't see him do anything wrong. It doesn't pose much benefit for us as a team.


"We get on the ball and play the same way, I don't see the relevance with it. Maybe they were just following on but I don't think it affected us or the way we play as a team" he continued. 

Whether it affected the England players or not, it certainly didn't seem to affect the Netherlands centre-back as he put in another colossal performance to lead his team to a 3-1 victory after extra time. It was a dominant display that players and fans alike have become accustomed to over the last couple of seasons from the centre back. 

Van Dijk and his side will go on to play Portugal in the UEFA Nations League final on Sunday (19:45 BST) as he goes in search of his second piece of silverware in as many weeks; while Gomez and England will take part in the third place play-off versus Switzerland earlier that same day (14:00 BST). 

