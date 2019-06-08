Kylian Mbappe Has 'Informed Zinedine Zidane' That He Wants to Join Real Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappé has informed Zinedine Zidane that he wants to leave the French capital and play for Real Madrid. According to the Spanish press, obviously.

The 20-year-old, along with teammate Neymar, has been linked with moves away from Paris Saint-Germain throughout the season. And Mbappé - who hinted publicly he may want to move on recently - has now set the wheels in motion.

In an attempt to speed up his exit from the Parc des Princes, AS claims that Mbappé has told Real Madrid manager Zidane that it would be a dream move for him to join the club.





Los Blancos' hierarchy are eager to keep their hands clean until Mbappé convinces Paris Saint-Germain to sell, so the World Cup winner has been told he needs to send the same message to manager Thomas Tuchel that he longer wants to be in Paris.

It's unknown if Real Madrid would even be able to afford Mbappé if he becomes available on the market, having already committed £229m on new signings this summer.

But the man behind Real Madrid's purse strings Florentino Pérez is claimed to be keen on the idea of bringing Mbappé to the Spanish capital, but he doesn't want to break up relations with Paris Saint-Germain by stepping on any toes in the process.

It's because of that, that Mbappé is having to somewhat force his own way out of the club, to help make the eventual negotiations between Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain run smoother.