Turkey vs. France Live Stream: How to Watch Euro 2020 Qualifying Online, TV Channel

The top two teams from Group H meet in a Euro 2020 qualifier. 

By Caleb Friedman
June 08, 2019

Turkey hosts France Saturday in a Euro 2020 qualifier pitting the top two teams in Group H. 

Both Turkey and France have won their first two games in qualifying to get to six points, which puts them ahead of Albania and Iceland (three points each) and Andorra and Moldova (zero points each). France, the favorite in the group and the reigning World Cup champion, comfortably beat Moldova 4-1 and Iceland 4-0 in its first two matches, while Turkey beat Albania 2-0 and Moldova 4-0 in its previous two qualifiers. 

The top two teams from each of the 10 six-team groups will qualify for Euro 2020, which determines 20 of the 24 spots in the tournament. The final four teams will come from a playoff contested by the 16 UEFA Nations League group winners.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 8

TV: Univision Deportes USA, UniMás

Live stream: You can watch the match live on ESPN+.

SI TV is now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

      Modal message