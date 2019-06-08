Women's World Cup: Brazil Superstar Marta Ruled Out of Opening Selecao Game

By 90Min
June 08, 2019

Brazil superstar Marta has been ruled out of her country's first game of the 2019 Women's World Cup against first time qualifiers Jamaica on Sunday.


The World Cup's all-time record goalscorer has been carrying an injury and Brazil coach Vadao has confirmed that, despite progress, she will not be fit enough to face the Jamaicans. Even if she takes a place on the bench it will be in name only.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

"Marta's condition has improved a lot, quicker than we originally expected. It was a problematic injury. But the truth is that she can't play tomorrow," Vadao said, via FIFA.com.

"Marta can even be on the bench if she prefers to join her teammates, but she's not in the proper condition to play yet," the coach added.

The news comes as a huge blow to a Brazil side that has lost nine consecutive games going into the tournament, and opens the door for a potentially dangerous Jamaica to claim an early scalp.

Marta, who won five straight FIFA World Player of the Year award between 2006 and 2010 and was named Best FIFA Women's Player just last year, has a disappointing 2019 so far. The 33-year-old has failed to score a single goal in six NWSL appearances for club side Orlando Pride.

Sunday will also see Australia begin their World Cup campaign against Italy in the other Group C opener, while England and Scotland will additionally get Group D underway.

