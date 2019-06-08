Women's World Cup: Germany Pushed to Their Limits by China in Group B

By 90Min
June 08, 2019

Germany won their opening match of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup as Giulia Gwinn fired home the only goal of the encounter on her competitive debut for the two-time champions.

The 19-year-old drove in from the edge of the area to sink a plucky China outfit at Roazhon Park, sending her side top of Group B in the process.

Germany 1-0 China

Though they dominated for large periods, the Europeans struggled to break down a resilient Steel Roses team in Rennes.  

The sides both struck the woodwork before the deadlock was broken, Yang Li hitting the upright when presented with a fine opportunity to score after opponent Carolin Simon had rattled the bar in a tense clash.

Gwinn punished sub-par defending shortly after the hour-mark, China failing to clear a corner before the starlet slotted in for the German's first World Cup goal in over 300 minutes of football.

Spain and South Africa meet later this afternoon in the pool's other match, with Norway kicking off against Nigeria in Group A this evening.

