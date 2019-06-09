Chelsea Reignite Interest in Leon Bailey Following Eden Hazard's Departure

Following the departure of Eden Hazard to Real Madrid, Chelsea have revived their interest in Bayer Leverkusen's Leon Bailey.

Chelsea were interested in the Jamaican winger over a year ago, and despite having a poor season last campaign, will look to the 21-year-old to try and fill the void left by the mercurial Belgian.

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

Bailey's move to London hinges on the outcome of Chelsea's appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) as they look to have their transfer ban overturned.

The Daily Mail reports that the Stamford Bridge club are looking to bring in exiting young wingers such as Bailey to replace the aforementioned Hazard as well as Willian and Pedro, who are not getting any younger.

OZAN KOSE/GettyImages

Bailey could cost the Blues upwards of £80m, a significant amount for a player who is yet to truly shine. He made 28 Bundesliga appearances last season, scoring five goals and providing one assist.

Leverkusen will drive a hard bargain for whoever comes for Bailey, as they face losing the very highly-rated Kai Havertz to Bayern Munich and have already lost Julian Brandt to Borussia Dortmund.

Leon Bailey's agent Craig Butler says the Jamaican has no plans to leave Bayer Leverkusen, telling Bild: "He feels very well in Leverkusen. And Peter Bosz is the ideal coach for him. At the moment I can say: one more year in Leverkusen would be best for Leon." #B04 — Ronan Murphy (@swearimnotpaul) June 4, 2019

Chelsea signed Dortmund forward Christian Pulisic in January as they look to usher in a new generation of players to push the club forward.

They are also reportedly interested in Ajax's David Neres, with the Blues having to battle it out with a host of other Premier League clubs for his signature including Everton, Liverpool and Europa League final opponents Arsenal.