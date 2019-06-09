Chelsea Reignite Interest in Leon Bailey Following Eden Hazard's Departure

By 90Min
June 09, 2019

Following the departure of Eden Hazard to Real Madrid, Chelsea have revived their interest in Bayer Leverkusen's Leon Bailey.

Chelsea were interested in the Jamaican winger over a year ago, and despite having a poor season last campaign, will look to the 21-year-old to try and fill the void left by the mercurial Belgian.

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

Bailey's move to London hinges on the outcome of Chelsea's appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) as they look to have their transfer ban overturned.

The Daily Mail reports that the Stamford Bridge club are looking to bring in exiting young wingers such as Bailey to replace the aforementioned Hazard as well as Willian and Pedro, who are not getting any younger.

OZAN KOSE/GettyImages

Bailey could cost the Blues upwards of £80m, a significant amount for a player who is yet to truly shine. He made 28 Bundesliga appearances last season, scoring five goals and providing one assist. 

Leverkusen will drive a hard bargain for whoever comes for Bailey, as they face losing the very highly-rated Kai Havertz to Bayern Munich and have already lost Julian Brandt to Borussia Dortmund.

Chelsea signed Dortmund forward Christian Pulisic in January as they look to usher in a new generation of players to push the club forward.

They are also reportedly interested in Ajax's David Neres, with the Blues having to battle it out with a host of other Premier League clubs for his signature including EvertonLiverpool and Europa League final opponents Arsenal

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message