Jean-Clair Todibo on Watford Radar as Barcelona Defender Draws Interest From European Clubs

Watford have contacted Barcelona over the availability of defender Jean-Clair Todibo, who has 'various offers' across Europe for this signature.

The 19-year-old is attracting interest from across the continent, despite making only two appearances for the Spanish giants since moving to Catalonia from Toulouse back in January.

Aware of the interest in the Frenchman, the Hornets have stepped up their efforts to lure the centre back to Hertfordshire by flying out to meet with the club. Watford owner Gino Pozzo and his director of football Filipo Giraldi travelled to the Ciudad Condal in order to meet with Barcelona's sporting department, and discuss a potential transfer.

Sport claim that Watford have told Barça to 'name their price' for the defender, with the club keen on either a loan move or a permanent deal. The sticking point for Javi Gracia's side is that Barcelona are eager to monitor Todibo's progress during pre-season to allow them time to value his potential.

Any potential move is certainly not over, with Sport stating that the deal 'remains open' due to the fact that should Barcelona's asking fee be met then a deal could still take place.

PAU BARRENA/GettyImages

While a transfer may have to wait until the eve of La Liga's 2019/20 season, the likely addition of Matthijs de Ligt in the centre of defence may move any deal for Todibo forward, with playing time likely to be at a premium.

Gracia is yet to make any signings this summer, as the club aim to build on an 11th-place finish in the Premier League, a season in which they also reached the FA Cup final.