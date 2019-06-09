Jean-Clair Todibo on Watford Radar as Barcelona Defender Draws Interest From European Clubs

By 90Min
June 09, 2019

Watford have contacted Barcelona over the availability of defender Jean-Clair Todibo, who has 'various offers' across Europe for this signature.

The 19-year-old is attracting interest from across the continent, despite making only two appearances for the Spanish giants since moving to Catalonia from Toulouse back in January.

Aware of the interest in the Frenchman, the Hornets have stepped up their efforts to lure the centre back to Hertfordshire by flying out to meet with the club. Watford owner Gino Pozzo and his director of football Filipo Giraldi travelled to the Ciudad Condal in order to meet with Barcelona's sporting department, and discuss a potential transfer.

Sport claim that Watford have told Barça to 'name their price' for the defender, with the club keen on either a loan move or a permanent deal. The sticking point for Javi Gracia's side is that Barcelona are eager to monitor Todibo's progress during pre-season to allow them time to value his potential.

Any potential move is certainly not over, with Sport stating that the deal 'remains open' due to the fact that should Barcelona's asking fee be met then a deal could still take place.

PAU BARRENA/GettyImages

While a transfer may have to wait until the eve of La Liga's 2019/20 season, the likely addition of Matthijs de Ligt in the centre of defence may move any deal for Todibo forward, with playing time likely to be at a premium.

Gracia is yet to make any signings this summer, as the club aim to build on an 11th-place finish in the Premier League, a season in which they also reached the FA Cup final.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message