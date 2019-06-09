Switzerland 0-0 England: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Three Lions Claim Third on Penalties

England needed penalties to get past Switzerland to seal third place in the UEFA Nations League, after a tough 0-0 draw which proved exactly why most fans don't want a third-place playoff.

England almost took the lead after just a minute, only for Harry Kane's fantastic lob to cannon back off the crossbar. Gareth Southgate's men remained on top throughout the first half, with both Raheem Sterling and Dele Alli coming close to finding that elusive opening goal. The Swiss were dangerous on the counter, but neither side could make a breakthrough before half-time.

England's pressure continued after the break and almost forced an own goal from Fabian Schar, who was lucky to see his deflection saved onto the post by Yann Sommer. England thought they had grabbed a late winner through Callum Wilson, only for the goal to be ruled out by VAR for a foul earlier in the move. The referee brought an end to regular time soon after, and we headed to extra-time.

Clearly keen to avoid penalties, England came out with a renewed sense of adventure, as both Alli and Sterling came close to finding the back of the net on a number of occasions. Sterling saw a free-kick thunder against the crossbar, but England simply could not find a way through, and the two sides needed penalties to separate themselves.

Harry Maguire began proceedings by slamming his effort into the top corner, and the two sides continued perfectly until England had a 6-5 lead. After scoring his own penalty, Jordan Pickford made himself the hero by saving Josip Drmic's effort to ensure the Three Lions finished third in the Nations League.

Check out our breakdown of the game below.

The spirited Switzerland side who fought to keep Cristiano Ronaldo quiet on Wednesday were out on full show once more against England. With a clear game plan of trying to force mistakes out of Gareth Southgate's side, the strikers pressed high, but that simply did not work.

Once England's defence had advanced the ball, it often seemed like Switzerland did not know what to do, so they dropped deep and suffocated the space. It kept England at bay for large parts of the game, even if it did make for difficult watching at times.

Scoring goals has not always come easily for Switzerland, and that was incredibly clear here. They fought to frustrate England, in the hope that they could steal the win with a solitary moment of brilliance. However, such a moment never arrived, so the Swiss need to think of a new strategy in future.