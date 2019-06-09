Transfer Rumours: Ake to Spurs, West Ham After Celta Vigo Duo, Longstaff Responds to Man Utd & More

Our gazes were averted from transfer rumours ever so briefly as England performed disappointingly in the Nations League in Portugal.

However, that's all over now so we can get back to pumping all the transfer murmurs straight back into your veins.

So sit back, strap yourselves in and enjoy the ride that is 90min's transfer rumours.

Tottenham After Nathan Ake to Replace Man Utd Target Toby Alderweireld

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

The rumours linking Alderweireld with Manchester United continue to persist, seemingly only ever going to stop if the Belgian actually joins to the club or when he retires in a few years' time.

Nevertheless, should he finally leave north London this window then Mauricio Pochettino will opt to go Dutch this time, with a £40m move for Bournemouth's Ake the preferred replacement, claim The Sun.

Chelsea were keen on reuniting with the player they sold to the Cherries for £20m but, you know, transfer ban and all that. He's not the only player at Eddie Howe's disposal who has caught Spurs' eye. though. Callum Wilson and David Brooks are also being monitored by the club as they seek to make their first signing in what feels like a decade.

West Ham 'Contact' Celta Vigo Over Star Duo

MIGUEL RIOPA/GettyImages

Andy Carroll is leaving West Ham! The lanky forward is departing after years keeping the seats warm in the club's medical room, so new striking options are high on the list of priorities in east London.

Maxi Gomez has been linked with the Hammers in the past, but it seems they're about to step up their interest and take one of his teammates with them. Midfielder Stanislav Lobotka is also intriguing Manuel Pellegrini, with a £58m asking price set for the pair, according to the Daily Mail.

That's not all, however, as Aleksander Mitrovic and Eibar midfielder Joan Jordan are also names being spoken about at London Stadium. There have to be outs for there to be ins though, with Pedro Obiang, Angelo Ogbonna and Javier Hernandez players the club would like to oust in order to bulk up the bank balance.

Sean Longstaff Responds to United Rumours Like a Boss

Stu Forster/GettyImages

If ever you wanted to endear yourself to the Geordie faithful, then this is how you do it. Longstaff, along with every footballer who has two legs, has been linked with a move to the Red Devils this window. So, instead of mentioning to ChronicleLive how he 'dreams' of playing for a major club or admits 'we will see' about his future, he said this.

“For me it’s nice to be have said about you and be linked with top clubs but for me, this is what I’ve always wanted to do," he said.

"I’ve always wanted to play for Newcastle and I’ve only had a little taste of that so for me, it’s about getting fit as soon as I can and getting back on the pitch for Newcastle and making more memories of the future."

Howay the local lad.

Atletico Looking to Capitalise on Milan Financial Worries

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

Either they're eager to make the most of a desperate situation, or they just want someone to come through the door with seemingly every Rojiblancos player leaving this summer.





It is a sad state of affairs in the Spanish capital, as Diego Simeone looks set to be left squad-less by the start of the 2019/20 season. Reports from SportMediaset and the Corriere dello Sport, as relayed by Football Italia, state that Atletico seem 'the most likely' destination for Milan's Suso.

The Rossoneri need to balance the books with the Serie A side in the middle of an appeal against Financial Fair Play violations, needing to sell at a profit by June 30. With that in mind, the €40m sale of the Spaniard who left Liverpool for Atletico for a measly €1.3m in 2015 would fit the bill. It's a pretty hefty release clause, but at this point in time Simeone would take anyone.

Brendan Rodgers Eager to Make a Hatter Into a Fox

Clive Mason/GettyImages

It sounds like something out of Alice in Wonderland but, in layman's terms, Leicester City want to sign a Luton Town player. That's a bit more concise.

Graeme Jones led the club to the League One title this year, with some fine individual displays throughout the side, particularly at full back. James Justin was superb on their surge to the Championship and Brendan Rodgers is set to 'press on' in discussions to bring the player to the King Power Stadium.

Talks will roll over into the next week as the Daily Mail say the player has 'indicated' his desire to join Rodgers' revolution. Luton will seek around £5m for the 21-year-old, as fears grow in the Midlands that United harbour intentions of luring Ben Chilwell to Old Trafford.

Jonjoe Kenny Jumping on the Bandwagon of Heading to Germany

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Like avocado on toast, all the rave for English players at the moment appears to be moving to the Bundesliga. Everton's Kenny is partial to the odd bit of green fruit on wheat, it seems, as the 22-year-old looks set to join Schalke on a season-long loan.

The Daily Mail state that Crystal Palace and Burnley were keen on the full back, but the certified scouser will join former Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner's outfit to further his development. Kenny will 'finalise' the move 'this week', in a deal that could potentially turn permanent.

Marco Silva's side 'remain in talks' with River Plate over a £13.2m deal for midfielder Santiago Sosa, the Mail add, but issues persist around the obtaining of a work permit.