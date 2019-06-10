Antoine Griezmann Reveals He Is Ready to Make 'Sacrifices' to Join Next Club Amid Barcelona Links

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann has reiterated that he knows where he will be playing next season, adding that he is ready to make sacrifices to get there.

The Frenchman has previously revealed he is aware of his next destination, although he is yet to confirm which team he will join after admitting he will leave Atletico this summer. Both Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain have been heavily linked with Griezmann, but it is thought that the two clubs are waiting until his release clause drops to €120m on July 1.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Speaking to Telefoot, Griezmann insisted that a decision about his future has already been made, adding that it will soon become public knowledge.

He said: "I know where I am going to play. I know where I want to go and the sacrifices that I need to make to get there.





"All I am asking for is a bit of patience and then I will soon be able to reveal where I am headed."

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

While the nature of these "sacrifices" is currently unknown, many have interpreted this as his desire to win over the Barcelona fans who have turned on him after he publicly flirted with the Blaugrana last summer, only to reject their advances in his infamous documentary.

It is also thought that a number of key players don't want Griezmann at the Camp Nou for the same reason, but this is said to have pushed the Frenchman towards a move to PSG.

Fans of English clubs have quickly started trying to link Griezmann with a move to the Premier League. Some believe he could be talking about having to wait to join Chelsea as a result of their transfer ban, or perhaps joining Manchester United and sacrificing Champions League football next season, although these are far from the strongest rumours.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

Nevertheless, it seems the only certain part of this whole situation is that Griezmann will not be an Atletico player for much longer. His release clause currently stands at €200m but, once that drops on July 1, it is expected that plenty of sides could be interested in him.