Bruno Fernandes: It's Anyone's Game as Top Europeans Clubs Continue Chaotic Race for Midfielder

Some say he is bound for Tottenham Hotspur, others that he will soon be unveiled as a Liverpool player; all we know is Bruno Fernandes won't be at Sporting CP next campaign.

The Portuguese international has been on the radar of seemingly every club in Europe, with his record of 20 goals and 13 assists in last season's Primeira Liga alerting sides to the vast talent he possesses.

However, his next destination is rather unclear as Correio de Manha report that Liverpool could catch Spurs napping in the race for Fernandes' signature. Unfortunately, there is nothing concrete to suggest which of the duo are more likely to land their man.

MIGUEL RIOPA/GettyImages

Fresh from helping his country to glory in the inaugural Nations League tournament, the 24-year-old is being targeted by the Reds as Jurgen Klopp and his cohort look to go one better next term and secure a maiden Premier League title.

Fernandes is a known admirer of the Champions League winners' style of play, boosting their hopes of bringing him to Anfield. The Merseysiders will attempt to leapfrog favourites Tottenham with a £62m bid, which would meet Sporting's valuation of the player.

Meanwhile, Mauricio Pochettino's men are still unsure whether creative genius Christian Eriksen will be in north London for the 2018/19 season, or instead have decided on a switch to Real Madrid. As a result, they are yet to make any progress in their pursuit of Fernandes.





However, the Sporting playmaker may have thrown a spanner in the works in terms of a transfer to England after revealing his pleasure at being linked with Italian giants Inter.

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

Fernandes said (as quoted by Sempre Inter): "At the moment I don’t know anything about my future. Inter have a great coach who did brilliantly with Juventus and Italy. Seeing my name linked to them is satisfying."





By now you might be a bit confused - just wait, it gets better. Journalist Pietro Prota has recently tweeted to say that Manchester United are on the brink of confirming Fernandes as a Red Devils player.

An agreement with the club has been reached. They are supposedly working on the last details, one aspect being the commissions. Various clubs seem interested in the player, but for now ManUtd is very close to signing him. — Pietro Balzano Prota (@PBPcalcio) June 9, 2019

Rather than try to guess how this one ends, it's probably best to just wait for an official announcement from one of the aforementioned clubs, or perhaps one that hasn't been in the picture at all.