Virgil van Dijk Says He 'Doesn't Care' About the Boos He Received in the Nations League

By 90Min
June 10, 2019

Virgil van Dijk says he 'doesn't care' about the boos he received during the Netherland's run to the Nations League final last week.

Van Dijk was booed both in the Nations League semi-final against England on Thursday and the final on Sunday against Portugal, where he captained the Dutch as they lost 1-0 to the hosts.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

As reported by The Evening Standard, Van Dijk has had his says on the treatment he received from some fans: "I don't really care if somebody boos me or boos the team. We're trying to win the game. 

"We know we have a lot of support behind us anyway and at the end of the day it's us players who have to do the job, and it doesn't affect me at all." 

After their loss to Portugal on Sunday, Van Dijk praised the Netherlands' progress over the last year. 

"I think before the tournament if someone said we would be in the final, we would beat France, Germany, England, then somebody would say you're crazy.

"We have to be proud of ourselves, we made big progress as a team, in and out of the pitch."

Van Dijk has remained a calm and composed influence over the course of the season after helping Liverpool to Champions League victory and a second-placed finish in the Premier League, picking up the PFA Player of the Season in the process.

He was unable to secure another piece of silverware with the Netherlands, but the Dutch look poised to challenge at Euro 2020 - once they qualify, of course.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message