Women's World Cup - Matchday 6 Preview: How to Watch, Live Stream, Team News & More

If the first round of fixtures set the scene for this year's Women's World Cup, then the second will surely give us a strong indication as to who the favourites are going forward into the knockout stages.

That's what we have to look forward to on Wednesday, as after the USA close things out against Thailand on Tuesday night, Nigeria will kick things into second gear against South Korea, with both sides looking to pick up their first points - and goals - of the tournament.

Following that, we've got matches that could well decide the winners of Group A and B, as hosts France face Norway after Spain take on Germany in the 5pm kick-off.

Here's the low-down on all the action as round two gets underway.

Nigeria vs South Korea - Group A

When Is Kick Off? Wednesday 12 June What Time Is Kick Off? 14.00 (BST) Where Is it Played? Stade de Alpes TV Channel/Live Stream? BBC Red Button/BBC Sport website (UK) - FS1, NBC Universo (US) - fuboTV

South Korea's hopes of maybe just doing something at the World Cup this year were dented as early as the tournament's opening match on Friday, when they were run over by the hosts, as goals from Eugenie le Sommer and Amandine Henry, either side of a Wendie Renard brace, left them stranded at the bottom of the group.

They were given some hope a day later, however, when Norway beat Nigeria in a similarly convincing fashion, running out 3-0 winners. The results set up a clash that neither team can afford to lose in their bid to qualify for the round of 16 - either in second place or through the back door in third - and that's what we've got to look forward to here.

Team News

Nigeria are likely to be without right-back Faith Michael, who was stretchered off with a knee injury early in the second half in the 3-0 defeat to Norway, but Halimatu Ayinde - who was substituted at the same time for tactical reasons - should be good to go again.

South Korea aren't believed to have any fresh concerns, although winger Yu-Mi Kang was withdrawn just seven minutes into the second half against France, so may not be fit to start.

Recent Form

Both sides were reasonably optimistic going into the tournament, with Nigeria hopeful of advancing to the knockout stages despite three defeats in their last five matches going in. They won the Africa Cup of Nations on penalties against South Africa back in December to book their passage to France, but after starting the tournament with a poor 3-0 defeat to Norway - with all the goals coming in the first half - they'll be keen to put that right with a win here.

@NGSuper_Falcons bowed to Norway in its opening @FIFAWWC match on Saturday. We've moved on and aim to put up a much better showing in our second #FIFAWWC game against South Korea in Grenoble on Wednesday. The team will depart Reims today. #Team9jaStrong #DareToShine #NGA pic.twitter.com/RwNXpaIfQi — NGSuper_Falcons (@NGSuper_Falcons) June 9, 2019

South Korea, meanwhile, find themselves in similarly indifferent form. They were largely expected to lose to France, but the damaging nature of the defeat - off the back of defeats to Sweden and Iceland in their closing warm-up matches - means they need a result to lift their spirits.

A win for either side would leave them with a decent chance of at least earning one of the last-16 spots available to the four best third-placed sides across the eight groups, while defeat would almost certainly spell the end of any qualification chances.

Germany vs Spain - Group B

Group B's big dogs go head-to-head in the second of Wednesday's three matches, with both sides looking for a win that would put them in pole position to win the group and probably make sure of a last-16 spot, provided we don't see anything remarkable in the final round of matches.

When Is Kick Off? Wednesday 12 June What Time Is Kick Off? 17.00 (BST) Where Is it Played? Stade du Hainaut TV Channel/Live Stream? BBC Red Button/BBC Sport Website (UK) - FOX/Telemundo (US) - fuboTV

Team News

Neither side have any fresh injury concerns to contend with, although there are likely to be a few changes to the Spain side who started against South Africa, after a dismal first half showing led to Amanda Sampedro and Vicky Losada being withdrawn at half-time.

There is a quick turnaround between the two games, so Germany may also opt for a tweak here or there to keep things fresh, but they played well enough against China to ensure most of the side will keep their place. Certainly 19-year-old Giulia Gwinn, who cemented her golden girl status with the winning goal.

Recent Form

Spain look in decent shape, their 2-1 loss to England in May their sole defeat in their five warm-up matches, though they did get away with it a bit against South Africa. They trailed from the 25th minute, equalising through a Jennifer Hermoso penalty with 20 minutes remaining, and they required something of a meltdown from their opponents to go on and win.

Nothando Vilakazi was sent off with ten minutes left, allowing Hermoso to slot her side into the lead, before Lucia Garcia's goal nine minutes later made sure of the points, but the scoreline flattered them, and they will need to be better against Germany.

You have to go back as far as March last year to find a Germany defeat, as their narrow - if comfortable - victory over China was their tenth on the spin, and only a 2-2 draw with Japan in April stopped that being an unbroken sequence of wins. Still, they will need to improve in the final third to win here, as China, for all their subservience, came close to making them pay for their profligacy.

France vs Norway - Group A

Closing out the sixth day of World Cup action with a bang, the two favourites of Group A will go head to head to make sure of a place in the last 16, with hosts France looking the more likely of the two to progress after their systematic demolition of South Korea on Friday.

Norway, though, were clinical against Nigeria, running out 3-0 winners despite not really dominating the game, so will give an impressive French side something to think about.

When Is Kick Off? Wednesday 12 June What Time Is Kick Off? 20.00 (BST) Where Is it Played? Allianz Riviera TV Channel/Live Stream? BBC Four (UK) - FOX/NBC Universo (US) - fuboTV

Team News

Neither side have any new concerns, and it seems likely we will see the likes of Eugenie Le Sommer and Wendie Renard star again for the hosts, while Norway will once again have wingers Caroline Graham Hansen and Guro Reiten on hand to cause some problems and help their side advance towards the knockout stages.

Recent Form

France's dominant victory on the opening day was the latest in a string of results that make them many people's favourites to go all the way on home turf, having won five on the bounce heading in. Convincing wins against Uruguay, Japan, Denmark and Thailand came before a 3-1 victory over China, and with three points under their belt, they are well prepared to face Norway.





Norway slipped to a narrow defeat against New Zealand in their penultimate warm-up game, but won the four matches around it - including a 7-2 victory against South Africa - before running riot against Nigeria, taking a 3-0 lead into the half-time break.