Zinedine Zidane Provides Update on Brahim Diaz's Future as Club Attempt to Send Starlet Out on Loan

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane believes that young midfielder Brahim Díaz has a role to play for the club next season, although higher-ups believe the former Manchester City man would benefit more from a loan move.

Diaz joined Real for £15.5m back in January 2019 and initially only made one La Liga appearance for Los Blancos leading up March.





This changed with the return of Zinedine Zidane, who evidently liked what he saw, giving the young midfielder a few more appearances. Diaz ended the season with one goal and two assists in nine games.

Angel Martinez/GettyImages

Despite this, AS reported Real Madrid officials believe that Diaz would develop more with a loan move away from the Bernabéu, perhaps believing that Diaz might get more gameplay at another club.





But Zidane believes he will be a very good option for him to choose from as he looks to rebuild Real following a chaotic, disappointing season.





"I like that he always supports and uses both his feet," said Zidane, as quoted by AS.





"He likes to be involved in link-up play...he is a good player, very interesting and young. We will see what happens next year but at the moment, he has had minutes and has done really well.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

Diaz himself seems keen to stay at the club, stating that: "I want to be at Madrid and I want to play at the best club in the world"





Before joining Real, Diaz was in Manchester City's youth system, making five Premier League appearances for the Sky Blues before getting his big money move to La Liga.