Andy Robertson Hails Eden Hazard as the Best Player He's Played Against in the Premier League

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson has claimed that former Chelsea forward Eden Hazard is "probably the best player" he has played against during his time in the Premier League.

Scotland captain Robertson will come up against his Belgian counterpart Hazard when the two countries meet in their Euro 2020 qualifying fixture on Tuesday.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Robertson praised Hazard following his move to Real Madrid and claimed that his side would have to focus on stopping the Belgian from imposing his will on them.





"He's probably the best player I've come up against in the Premier League and he deserves his move and all the plaudits he gets," he said in his pre-match press conference (as quoted by the Daily Express).





"He's probably one of the best in the world at the minute."

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

"But it all comes back to showing him respect because of his ability but not showing him too much respect that we fear him.

"We need to try and defend him out of the game but we know how tough that'll be."

Hazard secured his long-anticipated move to La Liga giants Real Madrid last week for a reported initial fee of £88.5m, rising up to £130m with add-ons.

Hazard and Robertson have already played each other on three occasions this season, once in a friendly between Belgium and Scotland at Hampden Park in September and twice in the Premier League in games between Chelsea and Liverpool.

It was a pleasure sharing the pitch with you and all the best in your next chapter @hazardeden10 👑🔥👊🏾⚽️ pic.twitter.com/DCU9fWbtoq — Callum Hudson-Odoi (@Calteck10) June 8, 2019

Belgium and Scotland are both in Group I of Euro 2020 qualifying, with Hazard's side sitting top having won all three of their games so far and Scotland in third place with six points from their three fixtures.

Belgium face Scotland tonight at 7:45pm at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels.