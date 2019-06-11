Danny Rose Reveals 'Draining' Experience With Liverpool Players in England Nations League Camp

By 90Min
June 11, 2019

Danny Rose, one of four Spurs players in Gareth Southgate's side, spoke out about the difficulties of being surrounded by Liverpool stars Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez and Jordan Henderson in the England camp.  

Five days on from Tottenham Hotspur's 2-0 defeat to Liverpool in the Champions League final, Rose had to join forces with a number of his adversaries in Portugal for UEFA Nations League duty.

It has been a difficult season for Spurs' left-back and, with serious questions marks surrounding his future constantly circulating, this was an additional pill that he had to swallow. 

OSCAR DEL POZO/GettyImages

Rose said in an interview with Sky Sports: "It is a bit draining having lost last weekend and having to share the camp with Liverpool players. 


"You are reminded every day you lost and that was a unique experience for me.

"I was definitely tired from a long season with my club and having to come to England didn't help."

Though the presence of the Champions League winners was a mentally draining experience, Rose was pleased to get the chance to play for the national side again, saying: "It's not draining coming to play for your country. 


"But as I said, whenever you're selected for England it is a great occasion. It is one I will always welcome and cherish."

He also went on to concede that Henderson, Gomez and Alexander-Arnold had 'been great', adding: "I couldn't have asked for them to have been much better than they have.


"We have a great squad here. I have known Jordan for 10 years now and he has been fine, we have spoken about the game."

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Looking forward, Rose offered a tantalising insight into his future, admitting that it is 'no secret' that he may leave Spurs in the summer.


With Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain rumoured to be his leading suitors, Rose stated that he will wait and see.


"If I'm back at Tottenham next season, great, if I'm not - great," he said.

"I don't know what the future holds now but I'm looking forward to a break."

