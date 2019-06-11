Frank Lampard Quietly Confident of Chelsea Appointment With Managerial Talks to Commence

By 90Min
June 11, 2019

Frank Lampard is quietly confident of securing the Chelsea manager's job this summer, with Maurizio Sarri's departure from Stamford Bridge imminent.

Lampard began his managerial career at the start of last season with Championship club Derby County after a stellar playing career, mainly spent at Chelsea, where he amassed over 400 appearances in 13 years.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

The 40-year-old led Derby to the Championship play-off final in his maiden campaign, with a host of Chelsea loan players at the team's core, though the Rams ultimately missed out on a Premier League place to Aston Villa last month - going down 2-1 at Wembley.


A key part of Lampard's coaching staff has been former Blues teammate and current assistant manager at Derby, Jody Morris, and 90min understands that both are confident that the deal will eventually come to fruition. 

Goal have also reported on Tuesday that Lampard is set to meet with the club in the coming weeks to discuss the potential move. Should the deal be completed, he would succeed Sarri, who is bound for Juventus following the departure of Massimiliano Allegri. Sarri's likely departure has led to speculation over his successor, and while Lampard remains in the driving seat, two other names have been linked in recent days.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Rafael Benitez was among the latest. His contract is set to expire at Newcastle in the coming weeks and reports from Italy had suggested he could be in line to return to Chelsea as talks with the Magpies remain at a standstill. 90min have however learned that Chelsea have no interest in bringing Benitez back, and that the speculation has come from the Spaniard's own camp.


Ajax boss Erik ten Hag has also been mentioned, though the Dutchman is hesitant due to the club's transfer ban - which is in the midst of a muddy appeal process as it stands.


Ten Hag led a young Ajax team to within a whisker of the Champions League final last month.

