Ian Wright Bemoans Arsenal's Mismanagement of Contracts Following Dismal Season at the Emirates

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright believes it is mismanagement of players' contracts which has left the club in its current difficult position.

Using a few individuals as examples, Wright mentioned some bemusing decisions which played a contributing role in causing Arsenal to miss out on Champions League football yet again this season.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Big changes have occurred at the Emirates Stadium over the last 18 months. The likes of Jack Wilshere and Alexis Sanchez - possibly the club's best performing player during his time at the Emirates - have been allowed to leave the club.

Meanwhile, the likes of Mesut Ozil, who constantly has questions asked over his attitude and commitment, has been given a lucrative new deal.

Aaron Ramsey is the latest fan-favourite to run down his contact as he heads to Turin to join Serie A champions Juventus next season.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Wright stated: “Decisions were being made, in respect of Aaron Ramsey’s contract, before it was starting to run down and were being made by people who were no longer there.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

“In the contracts they’ve given people, it was very top heavy in the squad and we can see that in the way the guys are performing."

He continued: “As much as Arsenal have to take a massive amount of blame for that, there was a stage where they must have known he was not going to sign.





“So we are talking about a £60m player that should have been a case of ‘ok, we will have to sell you now’ and not let it get to a stage where it has got to."

Wright then conceded that it would be difficult for any player to turn down an offer which was a significant improvement on their current deal:

"Arsenal made him an offer that was a good offer but when you consider what he has been able to get and has been documented he has got, then there’s no way are you going to be able to match that."

A change in management with Unai Emery arriving after Arsene Wenger's reign hasn't resulted in increased financial backing as the Gunners now look likely to miss out on potential Ramsey replacement Joan Jordan from SD Eibar.

Marca reports that the Catalan midfielder is keen to remain in La Liga and join Sevilla, despite Premier League interest from both Arsenal and West Ham United.

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/GettyImages

Wright stated that he could see this situation coming even during Arsenal's successful years: “I remember having arguments with Arsenal fans and trying to say to them ‘we are in danger here’, ‘we are going to be in problems like thinking about finishing fourth’ and ‘are we going to be challenging anymore?’

“Right now Arsenal are in a position where it is interesting what is going to happen in the summer without the money to spend or qualifying for the Champions League and going back into the Europa League.

“There’s a lot of questions to be asked and you just have to hope something happens.”