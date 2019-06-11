Jose Mourinho Keen on Shock Return to Chelsea as Massimiliano Allegri Turns Down Blues

Two-time Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho is keen on returning for a third spell at the club, as current boss Maurizio Sarri moves closer to the exit door.

Sarri is expected to sign a three-year deal with Juventus in the coming days, forcing the Blues into stepping up their pursuit of a replacement.



Ian Walton/GettyImages

And, while club legend and Derby County manager Frank Lampard remains the hot favourite, there is concern within the boardroom that the Englishman is not yet ready for such a high profile job.



This leaves departing Juve boss Massimiliano Allegri, Erik ten Hag, Javi Gracia, Nuno Espirito Santo, Laurent Blanc, Rafa Benitez and, yes, Mourinho, fighting it out in the 'experienced' corner.

According to The Sun, the Portuguese tactician would 'seriously consider' taking up the reigns at Stamford Bridge once more, after being out of management since his ignominious sacking from Manchester United last December.

The 56-year-old, who has won three Premier League titles, three League Cups and an FA Cup in his cumulative five years as Chelsea boss, spoke to beIN SPORTS, who he has been doing punditry for, about his managerial future back in March.

At the time, he explained: "What I have in mind is that I would like to be back in the summer, in June, for a new club, for a new pre-season.

"I know exactly what I don't want. That's the reason why I had to say already to three or four different offers. I had to say no.

"And I know what I want, in terms of not a specific club but the nature of the job, the dimension of the job, I know what I want."

However, according to Goal, as collated from reports by La Repubblica and Tuttosport, one man who is not so keen on the job from that 'experienced' pack is former Bianconeri boss Allegri, with his alleged refusal to join the club one of the reasons Sarri's confirmation has been delayed in Turin.

