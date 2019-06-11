Tottenham Loan Players: How They Got on Away From North London During the 2018/19 Season

Tottenham Hotspur are known for focussing on academy players by keeping a very close eye on them, however by loaning out some of their younger stars they can ensure they get valuable game time at a crucial age.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side had nine players out on loan in the 2018/19 season, with Connor Ogilvie since joining his loan side Gillingham on a permanent deal.

Check out the roundup of how Tottenham’s loan players have performed this season.

Marcus Edwards

20-year-old attacking midfielder Edwards had a good season with Eredivisie side Excelsior Rotterdam.





Despite his team being relegated, the London-born player made 25 appearances, scoring two goals and providing four assists.





It was a very important season for the Englishman, as before his departure rumours about his negative attitude started to emerge.

However, after experiencing the relegation battle, changing his attitude and work ethic, Edwards has reportedly received plenty of praise from team-mates for his application and his talent.

The midfielder has a year left on his contract with Tottenham, but Edwards could well move on this summer looking for regular football to progress his career.

Rating: 7/10

Georges-Kevin Nkoudou

The Frenchman does not seem to have a future at Tottenham. The winger joined Ligue 1 side AS Monaco on loan in January and his spell with Leonardo Jardim’s side can only be described as a disaster.

Since January, the 24-year-old made three appearances due to a hamstring injury, and Monaco have reportedly decided against making his contract permanent.

The former Marseilles player will very likely move on from north London this summer, whether it’s permanently or on loan again.

Rating: 2/10

Josh Onomah

Onomah is another player who has not enjoyed his loan adventures. The 22-year-old had an injury-ravaged spell with Sheffield Wednesday, making only 15 appearances for the Owls during the 2018/19 campaign.

The London-born midfielder also spent the 2017/18 season on loan with Aston Villa. He had a fairly fruitful spell under Steve Bruce making 33 appearances and scoring four goals.

Tottenham boss Pochettino seems to like Onomah, but the 22-year-old will find it extremely difficult to secure his place in Spurs’ starting line-up, with more players in his position likely to come in.

The player has two years left on his contract in north London, so another loan could be likely this summer to increase his value as he failed to impress this season.

Rating: 4/10

Cameron Carter-Vickers

The USA international impressed this season with performances for Swansea. Carter-Vickers made 33 appearances for the Welsh club in all competitions and proved to be a key player for Graham Potter’s side during their 2018/19 campaign.

It was the defender’s second season in the Championship, and it’s safe to say that he has given Pochettino a lot to think about regarding his future.

Tottenham’s boss will definitely look at the player and it is possible that the 21-year-old will head off on the summer tour with the first team to Singapore and Shanghai.

Rating: 9/10

Kazaiah Sterling

The 20-year-old has definitely learnt a lot from his spell at Sunderland. Despite the Black Cats suffering a painful defeat in the League One play-off final to Charlton, Sterling’s season can be described as successful, with him getting a taste of some first team football.

The forward made eight appearances from the bench, scoring once. He also managed to experience some Champions League and FA Cup football with Spurs before his loan at Sunderland began.

Like Carter-Vickers, Sterling might end up joining Spurs on the summer tour if he impresses Pochettino with his development.

The London-born player has two years left on his contract, and if he fails to convince Pochettino another loan spell is likely.

Rating: 6/10

Anthony Georgiou

The Cyprus international joined the Spanish third division with Levante B in January. The 22-year-old left winger featured in 11 games since, finding the net once.

Georgiou’s contract ends in summer 2020 with another loan deal very likely next season. He might follow Ogilvie’s path with a potential permanent departure next year.

Rating: 5/10

Samuel Shashoua

The midfielder had a good season with Atletico Baleares in the Spanish third division. The 20-year-old made 33 appearances for the club, scoring six times and providing four assists, helping his club finish the season as league champions.





Having impressed with his performances in the 2018/19 campaign, the London-born player has likely secured himself another loan.

With Shashoua’s contract ending next year, Pochettino will have to make a decision about the youngster’s future.

Rating: 7/10

Shayon Harrison

Harrison impressed fans in Australia after scoring four goals in 11 appearances for Melbourne City.

The forward must now think about his future, with a new offer from Spurs to extend his stay in north London being on the table.

The London-born player who turns 22 next month will, however, have plenty of options to make the next step in his career following his performances in Australia.

Rating: 7/10