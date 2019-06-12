Kylian Mbappe Pushing for 'Dream' Real Madrid Move as PSG Refuse to Budge

Kylian Mbappe is intent on sealing a 'dream' move to Real Madrid this summer despite making no public comment on the matter, according to reports in Spain.
The Frenchman exploded onto the scene at Monaco during the 2016/17 season, forcing Europe's biggest sides into a free-for-all as they looked to secure the most prized signature on the continent.
Une dernière victoire 👊🏽🇫🇷. pic.twitter.com/AatePyH3g2— Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) June 11, 2019
Following the advice of his father and agent, Mbappe snubbed the initial approach from Real Madrid and moved to Paris Saint-Germain where he has won back-to-back league titles. However, two seasons and 60 goals later, Marca claim that the 20-year-old is 'crazy' about a transfer to Los Blancos, with his father trying to engineer a move to the Spanish capital after playing such a prominent role in advising his son to initially shun the La Liga side.
After France's 4-0 victory over Andorra in the Euro 2020 qualifiers, Mbappe answered questions from the press and in response to queries on a potential transfer to Spain he said (in Spanish): "Again you ask about the same thing? This is not the time to talk about Real Madrid."
Sorry you forgot something, Kylian Mbappé want to play goalkeeper 😁— Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) June 12, 2019
FAKE NEWS ❌❌❌❌❌
Interestingly, the player himself recently called out Twitter user TransferChecker, who stated the Frenchman's representatives had supplied a list of demands to the PSG hierarchy in order to keep him at the club. The claim suggests Mbappe's camp had insisted that he 'must' play as a central striker, take 'all' the penalties and earn more money from his image rights - a claim the club's number nine jokingly rejected.
While Mbappe doesn't flat out deny an interest in moving to Spain, his response to this suggestion may indicate a desire to remain with the Ligue 1 champions. Nevertheless, numerous reports still suggest the player is keen to move to Madrid regardless of the PSG star's reluctance to discuss his future publicly.
However, Marca insist that the major stumbling block in any potential move to La Liga is PSG's unsurprising reluctance to lose such a key player.
Unless PSG accept Mbappe's desire to leave, Real Madrid will have to play the waiting game as the Ligue 1 Player of the Year will be forced to stay at the Parc des Princes for at least another season, given his contract runs until 2023.