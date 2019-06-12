Kylian Mbappe Pushing for 'Dream' Real Madrid Move as PSG Refuse to Budge

Kylian Mbappe is intent on sealing a 'dream' move to Real Madrid this summer despite making no public comment on the matter, according to reports in Spain.

The Frenchman exploded onto the scene at Monaco during the 2016/17 season, forcing Europe's biggest sides into a free-for-all as they looked to secure the most prized signature on the continent.

Une dernière victoire 👊🏽🇫🇷. pic.twitter.com/AatePyH3g2 — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) June 11, 2019

Following the advice of his father and agent, Mbappe snubbed the initial approach from Real Madrid and moved to Paris Saint-Germain where he has won back-to-back league titles. However, two seasons and 60 goals later, Marca claim that the 20-year-old is 'crazy' about a transfer to Los Blancos, with his father trying to engineer a move to the Spanish capital after playing such a prominent role in advising his son to initially shun the La Liga side.





After France's 4-0 victory over Andorra in the Euro 2020 qualifiers, Mbappe answered questions from the press and in response to queries on a potential transfer to Spain he said (in Spanish): "Again you ask about the same thing? This is not the time to talk about Real Madrid."

FAKE NEWS ❌❌❌❌❌ — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) June 12, 2019

Interestingly, the player himself recently called out Twitter user TransferChecker, who stated the Frenchman's representatives had supplied a list of demands to the PSG hierarchy in order to keep him at the club. The claim suggests Mbappe's camp had insisted that he 'must' play as a central striker, take 'all' the penalties and earn more money from his image rights - a claim the club's number nine jokingly rejected.

While Mbappe doesn't flat out deny an interest in moving to Spain, his response to this suggestion may indicate a desire to remain with the Ligue 1 champions. Nevertheless, numerous reports still suggest the player is keen to move to Madrid regardless of the PSG star's reluctance to discuss his future publicly.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

However, Marca insist that the major stumbling block in any potential move to La Liga is PSG's unsurprising reluctance to lose such a key player.

Unless PSG accept Mbappe's desire to leave, Real Madrid will have to play the waiting game as the Ligue 1 Player of the Year will be forced to stay at the Parc des Princes for at least another season, given his contract runs until 2023.