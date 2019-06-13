Daniel James Reveals Dream Man Utd Move 'Tinged With Sadness' After Father's Tragic Passing

By 90Min
June 13, 2019

New Manchester United forward Daniel James has discussed the bittersweet nature of his move to Old Trafford, which was finalised less than a month after his father's untimely death.

Kevan James passed away in May at the age of 60 whilst his son was midway through negotiations with Red Devils, with the Welsh international since completing his £15m switch from Swansea City. 

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

James was unveiled as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first signing since being handed the United job, penning a £67,000-a-week contract with the Champions League quarter-finalists.

Though he was evidently delighted at the transfer, James also admitted there was an element of sorrow about the deal. As quoted by The Sun, he said: "This is an incredibly proud moment for me and my family.


"However, it is tinged with sadness that my father isn't able to share this experience with us," the 21-year-old continued. "I am looking forward to working with Ole, meeting the team and getting started."  


James will add plenty of trickery, pace and drive to the Red Devils ranks, qualities that have characterised the winger's game and made him stand out amongst teammates since childhood. 

His former PE teacher Matt Simpson said of the starlet: "I first heard of Danny because some of the dads were talking about him at a young age. He played for our under-11s and he stood out from an early age because of how quick he was.

"I remember the East Riding county manager at the time used to call it ‘beehive football’, because as soon as Danny got the ball you had six or seven players behind him. They were like bees round honey trying to catch him up.

"There’s a place called the Bull Field where the kids play and Daniel, who was six at the time, was running rings around teenagers. He was already the talk of the town."

