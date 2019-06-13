Eden Hazard Unveiled at Bernabeu After Sealing Real Madrid Switch From Chelsea

Eden Hazard has been presented as a Real Madrid player at the Bernabeu following his move from Premier League side Chelsea.

The forward had to wait for his official unveiling after featuring for Belgium in Euro 2020 qualification fixtures, with the transfer being finalised earlier in June.

🙌🏟 ¡El madridismo está listo para dar la bienvenida a @hazardeden10 desde las 19h00 en el Bernabéu! #WelcomeHazard | #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/Z11cwvMBJ5 — Real Madrid C.F.⚽ (@realmadrid) June 13, 2019

Huge crowds were seen queuing up outside the Bernabeu earlier on Thursday before Hazard trotted out on to the Bernabeu turf to greet his new fans.

Real also confirmed Hazard completed his medical La Moraleja University Hospital before his unveiling.





Real Madrid have been extremely active in the transfer market so far this summer, already confirming the signings of Hazard, striker Luka Jovic from Eintracht Frankfurt, defender Eder Militao from Porto and left back Ferland Mendy from Lyon.

They've also been heavily linked with a move for Manchester United's Paul Pogba, while Lyon's Tanguy Ndombele has been mentioned as a potential alternative if Los Blancos can't get a deal for the World Cup winner over the line.

The La Liga giants are looking to improve on a dismal 2018/19 season, when they finished third in Spain's top flight and were knocked out of the Champions League by Ajax in the round of 16.