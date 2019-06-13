Premier League Set to Ban Mid-Season Friendly Games During Inaugural Winter Break

By 90Min
June 13, 2019

The Premier League are expected to deny requests to play lucrative friendly matches about during the inaugural winter break next season.

For the first time ever, teams will be given a one weekend break in February to allow some free time shortly after the busy Christmas period, offering clubs a chance to undergo warm-weather training abroad.

But The Sun understands that the Premier League will boycott any requests to play any high-profile friendly matches abroad, like what's seen during pre-season.

Clubs currently have to file requests with the Premier League before they can take part in pre-season matches abroad or take part in warm weather training.

And while there isn't expected to be anything wrong with specialised training, the Premier League don't want the introduction of a winter break to be used as a money-making initiative by clubs.

Teams are now just a few weeks away from starting their pre-season preparations ahead of the 2019/20 campaign, with most international football in Europe at least already being wrapped.

Players who are involved in either the Copa América (June 14 - July 7) or the CONCACAF Gold Cup (June 15 - July 7) will be given some extra time off before they're required to come back for club duties.

The new Premier League season kicks off on August 9 as Champions League winners Liverpool host newly promoted Norwich City.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

The opening weekend will also see Sheffield United travel to Bournemouth, while the play-off winners Aston Villa face an away trip to Tottenham Hotspur.

Matchday one's standout fixture will take place on the Sunday, with Manchester United hosting Europa League winners Chelsea at Old Trafford.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message