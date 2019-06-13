Premier League Set to Ban Mid-Season Friendly Games During Inaugural Winter Break

The Premier League are expected to deny requests to play lucrative friendly matches about during the inaugural winter break next season.

For the first time ever, teams will be given a one weekend break in February to allow some free time shortly after the busy Christmas period, offering clubs a chance to undergo warm-weather training abroad.

But The Sun understands that the Premier League will boycott any requests to play any high-profile friendly matches abroad, like what's seen during pre-season.

Every Premier League fixture for the 2019/20 season.



Clubs currently have to file requests with the Premier League before they can take part in pre-season matches abroad or take part in warm weather training.

And while there isn't expected to be anything wrong with specialised training, the Premier League don't want the introduction of a winter break to be used as a money-making initiative by clubs.

Teams are now just a few weeks away from starting their pre-season preparations ahead of the 2019/20 campaign, with most international football in Europe at least already being wrapped.

Players who are involved in either the Copa América (June 14 - July 7) or the CONCACAF Gold Cup (June 15 - July 7) will be given some extra time off before they're required to come back for club duties.

The new Premier League season kicks off on August 9 as Champions League winners Liverpool host newly promoted Norwich City.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

The opening weekend will also see Sheffield United travel to Bournemouth, while the play-off winners Aston Villa face an away trip to Tottenham Hotspur.

Matchday one's standout fixture will take place on the Sunday, with Manchester United hosting Europa League winners Chelsea at Old Trafford.