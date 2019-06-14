Virgil van Dijk Says Liverpool Are Hungry for More Success After Champions League 'Dream Come True'

Liverpool star and PFA Player of the Year Virgil van Dijk has called the Reds' Champions League success 'a dream come true' while insisting the team is 'hungry' for more.

The 2018/19 season elevated Van Dijk to superstardom, as he justified his £75m price tag with a near perfect campaign that saw Liverpool achieve 97 points in the Premier League, conceding just 22 goals, as well as lifting the Champions League title.

After winning the PFA Player of the Year award and starring as Netherlands captain on their run to the Nations League final, Van Dijk looks to be an early contender for this year's Ballon d'Or.

In a post on his social media accounts, the former Southampton centre back posted a message to the fans reflecting on the whirlwind season and what lies ahead.

“I’ve had a few days to reflect now at the end of what’s been an unbelievable season,” he wrote.

“We achieved great things this season at Liverpool as a team and I feel proud to be part of such an incredible club with this group of players. To be European champions is a dream come true! We are all now hungry for more success and will continue to give all we can to achieve that.

“I’m also excited about the future with the national team and we will look to build on the promising season we’ve just had.

OSCAR DEL POZO/GettyImages

“Thank you for all of your support over the last few months and I’ll see you after a break ready to go again!”

With a well-deserved break now on the cards, Van Dijk will be back in action in pre-season, with Liverpool first facing Tranmere and Bradford on 11 and 14 July respectively, before a series of high profile fixtures stateside.