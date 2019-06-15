Report: Atletico Madrid Closes in on Real Madrid's Marcos Llorente

Atletico Madrid are close to completing a €40m deal for Marcos Llorente from city rivals Real Madrid, which would see the midfielder join the Los Colchoneros on a five-year contract.

By 90Min
June 15, 2019

Atletico Madrid are close to completing a €40m deal for Marcos Llorente from city rivals Real Madrid, which would see the midfielder join the Los Colchoneros on a five-year contract.

Llorente was on the periphery at Real in 2018/19, making just 16 appearances in an injury-stricken season. He was able to string together three consecutive starts prior to the Christmas period, but a hip injury restricted him to just three more appearances before the end of the campaign.

Atletico - who may be planning for the potential departure of midfield star Rodri - now look set to offer Llorente a fresh start on the other side of the capital.

SPORT report that Diego Simeone's side are in advanced talks with Real after carrying out negotiations over the past few weeks and, barring any last minute twists, a deal for the 24-year-old should be completed in the coming days.

Llorente is no longer in Zinedine Zidane's plans, particularly as Real are currently in the middle of a huge summer recruitment plan which has seen a number of top players join the club in recent months.

Simeone is said to have been interested in Llorente since the midfielder broke on to the scene during a loan spell with Alaves two years ago. The Argentinean did look to make an approach at the time, only to be blocked by Real, who were looking to promote Llorente to first-team duties.

Spanish Radio programme Partidazo Cope have also confirmed that the deal is in motion, adding that Atletico are expected to sign Llorente for €40m on a five-year contract.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message