Atletico Madrid are close to completing a €40m deal for Marcos Llorente from city rivals Real Madrid, which would see the midfielder join the Los Colchoneros on a five-year contract.

Llorente was on the periphery at Real in 2018/19, making just 16 appearances in an injury-stricken season. He was able to string together three consecutive starts prior to the Christmas period, but a hip injury restricted him to just three more appearances before the end of the campaign.

Atletico - who may be planning for the potential departure of midfield star Rodri - now look set to offer Llorente a fresh start on the other side of the capital.

SPORT report that Diego Simeone's side are in advanced talks with Real after carrying out negotiations over the past few weeks and, barring any last minute twists, a deal for the 24-year-old should be completed in the coming days.

Llorente is no longer in Zinedine Zidane's plans, particularly as Real are currently in the middle of a huge summer recruitment plan which has seen a number of top players join the club in recent months.

Simeone is said to have been interested in Llorente since the midfielder broke on to the scene during a loan spell with Alaves two years ago. The Argentinean did look to make an approach at the time, only to be blocked by Real, who were looking to promote Llorente to first-team duties.

Spanish Radio programme Partidazo Cope have also confirmed that the deal is in motion, adding that Atletico are expected to sign Llorente for €40m on a five-year contract.