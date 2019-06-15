Copa America Recap: Philippe Coutinho Nets Brace as Brazil Get Off to Perfect Start Against Bolivia

Host nation Brazil kicked off the 2019 Copa America with a win as they brushed aside Bolivia 3-0 in their Group A opener.

Brazil, who were without star man Neymar, flattered to deceive for much of the game, but a quick-fire brace from Philippe Coutinho, as well as a late strike from Everton, secured a vital three points.

Alexandre Schneider/GettyImages

Sporting a white and blue kit for the first time in 60 years, Brazil got off to a slow start in front of the home support, failing to break down a stubborn Bolivia side that were often entrenched in their own half.

The crowd made their frustrations clear, but it took five minutes into the second half for them to come back around. Coutinho kept his cool from the penalty spot following a handball in the box and then doubled his tally three minutes later with a deft header.

The Seleção held firm for the remainder of the second interval and finished the game with a flourish through Everton, who scored his first international goal with a wonderful curling finish into the top right corner.

PEDRO UGARTE/GettyImages

The win puts Tite's side in a decent position to qualify for the knockout rounds, with winnable fixtures against Group A rivals Venezuela and Peru still to come.

The tournament continues on Saturday evening, as Venezuela face off against Peru, both sides knowing that a win would go a long way in securing a path to the quarter-finals.

Group B also gets underway on Saturday night as Lionel Messi's Argentina come up against Colombia in one of the standout fixtures of the group stages.