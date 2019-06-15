Paul Pogba 'Wants to Leave' Man Utd With Heart Set on Real Madrid Transfer This Summer

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has told the club that he wants to join Real Madrid this summer, with the France international also willing to snub interest from his former club Juventus.

The 26-year-old has been at the centre of rumours linking him with a move to the Spanish capital ever since Zinedine Zidane was re-appointed as their manager earlier this year, being brought back following Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari's underwhelming spells in charge.

Florentino Pérez has already backed Zidane to the tune of €303m in the first few weeks of the summer transfer window, but the Frenchman is still desperate to bring Pogba to the club as the final piece of the puzzle at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Madrid-based Marca claimed earlier this week that the club were leaning on Pogba to force a move through away from Manchester United, hoping that it would in some way help negotiations progress ahead of the new season.

And Marca have been peddling the story once again in their latest update, claiming that Pogba has made it clear to his current employers that he 'wants to leave' and follow Chelsea talisman Eden Hazard to Real Madrid this summer.

While their most recent take on Pogba's situation should be taken with a pinch of salt, Marca's report does all-but silence any suggestion that the World Cup winner could be set to return to Juventus ahead of the new season.

It's the right decision for player and club if Man Utd sell Paul Pogba.



There's a number of reasons why, and I tried to write them all down.



For @90min_Football 👇https://t.co/xqms7LqSN2 — Scott Saunders (@_scottsaunders) April 25, 2019

I Bianconeri's sporting director Fabio Paratici reportedly travelled to hold talks with Manchester United, following claims that Pogba was being put off a move to Real Madrid and instead favoured returning to Turin.

At the crux of Pogba's future, however, is importantly Manchester United and the club so far appears to be against the idea of selling the midfielder this summer.