Callum Hudson-Odoi Looking to Remain at Chelsea if Frank Lampard Is Appointed Manager

Following the departure of Maurizio Sarri to Juventus and the expected arrival of Frank Lampard, Callum Hudson-Odoi is reportedly more inclined to stay and pursue a career with the Blues.

With the winger's current contract set to expire in June 2020, Hudson-Odoi has been reluctant to pen a long term deal with Chelsea and has been at the centre of transfer rumours linking him away from the club.

Warren Little/GettyImages

The recent speculation linking Derby manager Lampard to the Chelsea job has led Hudson-Odoi to rethink his options while he recovers from a ruptured Achilles suffered against Burnley in April.

According to the Daily Mail, the appointment of Lampard along with his assistant and former Chelsea player Jody Morris, means the chances of Hudson-Odoi staying would be higher than at any time during the Sarri era.

The winger already has a great relationship with Morris following his time managing the Chelsea Under-18 side that Hudson-Odoi played in.

Chelsea's transfer ban means that the winger is set to play a pivotal role at Stamford Bridge once he returns from injury. The departure of star man Eden Hazard has left the number 10 shirt vacant, with Hudson-Odoi being promised it would be his should he pen a long term contract.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

After playing only four times before Christmas, Hudson-Odoi struggled with game time initially under Sarri which led to the winger looking at his options abroad to aid his development.





He was linked with a move to Bayern Munich during the winter transfer window, and despite an increase in his playing time towards the business end of the season he was still rumoured to be eyeing offers from the Bundesliga.