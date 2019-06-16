Callum Hudson-Odoi Looking to Remain at Chelsea if Frank Lampard Is Appointed Manager

By 90Min
June 16, 2019

Following the departure of Maurizio Sarri to Juventus and the expected arrival of Frank Lampard, Callum Hudson-Odoi is reportedly more inclined to stay and pursue a career with the Blues. 

With the winger's current contract set to expire in June 2020, Hudson-Odoi has been reluctant to pen a long term deal with Chelsea and has been at the centre of transfer rumours linking him away from the club.

Warren Little/GettyImages

The recent speculation linking Derby manager Lampard to the Chelsea job has led Hudson-Odoi to rethink his options while he recovers from a ruptured Achilles suffered against Burnley in April. 

According to the Daily Mail, the appointment of Lampard along with his assistant and former Chelsea player Jody Morris, means the chances of Hudson-Odoi staying would be higher than at any time during the Sarri era. 

The winger already has a great relationship with Morris following his time managing the Chelsea Under-18 side that Hudson-Odoi played in. 

Chelsea's transfer ban means that the winger is set to play a pivotal role at Stamford Bridge once he returns from injury. The departure of star man Eden Hazard has left the number 10 shirt vacant, with Hudson-Odoi being promised it would be his should he pen a long term contract.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

After playing only four times before Christmas, Hudson-Odoi struggled with game time initially under Sarri which led to the winger looking at his options abroad to aid his development. 


He was linked with a move to Bayern Munich during the winter transfer window, and despite an increase in his playing time towards the business end of the season he was still rumoured to be eyeing offers from the Bundesliga.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message