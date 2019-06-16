Manchester United Increasingly Confident of Completing £25m Move for Newcastle's Sean Longstaff

Manchester United are said to be confident of completing a £25m deal for Newcastle United's Sean Longstaff, despite the young midfielder recently claiming that he is content with life in the north east.

Longstaff broke onto the scene in 2018/19 with some impressive performances in the middle of the park for the Magpies, but he unfortunately had his season cut short in March after sustaining a knee injury.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

The 21-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United over the past few weeks and, according to the Evening Standard, the Red Devils are now convinced that he is looking for a move to Old Trafford this summer.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer views Longstaff as an essential component in his United rebuild and the club's hierarchy are looking to submit a bid in the region of £25m to convince Newcastle to part ways with the youngster.

The Daily Star claim that United are looking to finish complete the transfer as soon as possible, with the aim being to finalise the deal before the Red Devils head to Australia for their pre-season tour in July.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

Both reports come soon after Longstaff committed his immediate future to Newcastle, saying in an interview with club’s in-house TV channel last week: "I’m massively flattered to have my name even mentioned in those conversations, but I’m 100 per cent focused on Newcastle.

"I’ve always wanted to play for Newcastle and I’ve only had a little taste of that so for me, it’s about getting fit as soon as I can and getting back on the pitch for Newcastle and making more memories of the future."