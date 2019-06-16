Marcus Rashford Keen on Staying at Manchester United But Will Demand Improved Contract

Manchester United starlet Marcus Rashford wants to stay at Old Trafford amid rumours of a move to Real Madrid or Barcelona but is reportedly demanding a significant wage increase to pen a new deal.

Rashford has established himself as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's most important striker following the arrival of the Norwegian in December and scored six goals in his first eight games under his tutelage.

But the goals soon dried up for the England striker and he has been linked with a move away from the Red Devils.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

The Sun reports that Rashford is demanding £350,000 a week and believes that number is feasible given his importance to the club. This demand comes amid the contract issues Manchester United are having with David de Gea, with the stopper demanding a wage close to Alexis Sanchez's £505,000 a week.

A source close to Rashford reportedly said: "Marcus is United through and through and doesn't want to leave.

"But it wouldn't be a hardship playing for either of the big two in Spain if they can't agree a deal.

Marcus Rashford is rejecting current contract offers made by Manchester United and is holding out for a staggering £300,000 a week to sign a new deal at Man Utd. The 21-year-old’s contract expires next year. (Sunday Mirror) pic.twitter.com/0VeSG9ZNWz — Transfer News (@TransfersLlVE) June 16, 2019

"Lots of footballers sign deals on the basis of not only what their worth is now but what they will be worth in one, two or three years.

"He's happy under Ole and has cemented his role as the main striker but if Sanchez can get £505,500 a week, then Marcus knows the money is there.

"If the likes of Marcus and De Gea sign new deals - and Paul Pogba doesn't want to leave - then it gives the club a solid grounding of superstars.

"Other, younger players will then want to come."

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Rashford scored 13 goals and made nine assists in 47 total appearances last season as the Red Devils failed to qualify for the Champions League.

United fans will be hopeful that Rashford's contract situation is resolved sooner rather than later. A rarity in the modern age, he has moved successfully from the academy to the first team and has become an integral part of Manchester United's squad over the last three seasons. Still just 21, United fans will feel they have yet to see the best of Rashford.