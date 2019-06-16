Neres Urged to Join Toffees, Richarlison Shines for Brazil & Silva Eyes Keeper: Everton News Roundup

With the Premier League on its summer recess, it's peak 'gossip season' and Everton are one of many clubs with speculation surrounding them.

Be it potential incomings, feared outgoings or managerial movements, the month of June will always have stories to keep football fans on their toes and that is certainly the case with the Toffees.

With this in mind, let's take a look at the news surrounding Everton this week.

Richarlison Urges Ajax's David Neres to Join Everton

Lucas Uebel/GettyImages

Both players are currently on duty for Brazil at Copa America and, following the victory over Bolivia, Richarlison revealed that he has urged the Ajax winger to join him at Goodison Park.

As quoted by the Liverpool Echo, the Everton forward told reporters after the game: "I've spoken to [David Neres] about it already. I told him the doors are open for him there, and that he could help us a lot.





"I hope he comes. He'd be very welcome there. I've known him since we played together for Brazil's U20 side, and he's a guy I get along with really well. Hopefully I'll see him there."





Everton have been linked with Neres on several occasions during his exceptional season in Amsterdam. Adding the Brazilian to their ranks would be a massive boost to the Merseysiders' hopes of breaking into the top six next season.

Richarlison Impresses in Copa America Action

Richarlison starred in Brazil's opening Copa America game on the right side of a front three, with the aforementioned Neres starting on the opposite flank.

As reported by Everton's official website, the Toffees' forward sparked the game into life on 50 minutes when his darting run and cross in the box struck the hand of the opponent, allowing Philippe Coutinho to convert a penalty to give the hosts the lead.

The former Watford man played a key role in the second goal too, as his defence-splitting pass allowed Roberto Firmino to cross for Coutinho to grab his, and Brazil's second of the game.

The Brazilians went on to win the match 3-0, giving them the perfect start to the competition. Next up for them is a match against Venezuela on Wednesday.

Nikola Vlasic Set for CSKA Move Unless Newcastle Make a Move

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

Everton playmaker Nikola Vlasic has spent the season on loan at Russian Premier League side CSKA Moscow and looks to have done enough to earn himself a permanent move to the Russian capital.

However, this transfer depends on the action, or inaction, of Newcastle United who have previously expressed an interest in the 21-year-old. But with the contract situation of manager Rafael Benitez still not resolved, it looks as though the Magpies may miss out on the Croatian.

According to The Sun, CSKA are putting together a bid of £12m to make the loanee's move permanent this summer.

Newcastle are said to be in the market for an attacking midfielder, but the disarray the club finds themselves in with Benitez's contract situation and a will-they won't-they takeover means the deal may slip through their fingers.

Marco Silva Was 100% Confident Richarlison Would Be Perfect Fit

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Everton boss Marco Silva has revealed that he was 100% confident that Richarlison would be the perfect fit at Goodison Park when he signed the Brazilian last summer.

Silva managed the forward during his spell as Watford manager in the previous season, but the signing of Richarlison drew criticism due to the rumoured £50m price tag.

Speaking to the club's official website, the Portuguese manager said: "I was 100% sure Richarlison would fit perfectly into our club. It is a pleasure for me to see how he is developing.





"Richarlison is talented. But, equally important, he is a worker. I know he will invest everything into his development."

Jasper Cillessen to Replace Jordan Pickford?

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

Reports in Spain over the last few days have linked Netherlands and Barcelona goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen with a move to Everton.

The news comes as a surprise, as the Toffees are seemingly well stocked in that area with England's Jordan Pickford and Jonas Lossl among their ranks, but developments today have made the picture a little clearer.

As reported by Sport (via Sport Witness), it is 'almost certain' that David De Gea will join Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United will replace the Spaniard with Pickford.

Everton's signing of Barca's Cillessen would then complete the goalkeeping merry-go-round and see the Toffees line up with a new man between the sticks next season.